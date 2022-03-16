Disney Magic Bands for Kids

Character Magic Bands Available at Disney World Image credit: Canva and Theresa Vitale

At this time of year, it is quite common for many to begin to experience wanderlust. It’s been a long winter for many and flashes of hope in the weather have been fleeting. The recent winter storms have put all of us in a sunny state of mind. There would be nothing more relaxing than some fun in the Sunshine State, even if you live somewhere in Florida, it's natural to want to get out and do something fun for everyone. Here in Central Florida, Orlando seems to have it all – Theme Parks, restaurants, easy beach access, hiking, camping and everything in between.

If you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World with kids it can feel overwhelming at times. So many options and scheduling can quickly make a fun time stressful. One thing we can not stress enough is the importance of getting your kids a magic band and instilling in them to never take it off during your stay.

One of the changes Disney made early on with Magic Bands was the ability to order your color before arriving and even printing names under it so there wouldn’t be any confusion if more than one person in the family picked the same colors. Sometimes if you booked a last-minute getaway or one without enough time built in from the day you paid and the day you arrived you would be given grey magic bands at check in. We had scores and scores of Magic Bands because even though they could be used for years Disney kept handing them out. So, as you might imagine the cost and logistics of the mountains of free Magic Bands per family, Disney stopped giving them out with every reservation. Before cutting the freebies completely they started selling themed bands and limited-edition bands, some of which are really cool. Before long, folks were happily paying $24.99 - $34.99 a band. We did notice that the “tech shops” at Disney Springs and the Magic Kingdom (next to Space Mountain) allow for on the spot customization and feature characters and colors not found anywhere else.

Standard Disney Magic Bands Image credit: Canva and Theresa Vitale

What are these Magic Bands you speak of? Well, the main concern of Walt Disney fans is the ability to access the park and the bands made this pretty quick and painless. You simply touch the band to the Mickey head sensor, place your finger on the scanner and you have obtained entry! Don’t forget which finger you used as it cannot be changed and remember not to apply lotion beforehand either. You can also use it to access lightening lane, access your hotel room and charge items to your credit card. On a side note, if you do not have the My Disney Experience app or a Magic Band, they will supply a traditional card to enter a hotel room or a park free of charge so don’t worry. They have also updated their My Disney Experience app to allow your phone to gain access at the hotel and the theme park gates. So far so good, the newer generation magic bands however have additional functionality included, and this is where it can become critical.

When Disney upgraded the system and the bands, they originally intended to use them to enhance and customize the park experience. When you use the band to enter the park the employees with the iPad who will assist if there is an issue with your entry can see your first name and if you have a reservation. They also see your first name when you enter lightening lane attractions with the band, in fact on some rides you may see personalized messages like on Star Tours queue or It’s a Small World. We haven’t seen these in a while, so we aren’t sure if folks thought it was cool or creepy. But this very technology can save the day or at least give you peace of mind.

Since many of the Covid restrictions have been lifted, the parks are as busy as they have ever been. It seems the “off-season” no longer exists, being away from home in a large, very busy theme park can create anxiety for many parents and kids alike. But a small investment in a Magic Band can pay off. If your child or young adult gets separated from the group, a Disney cast member at any attraction can alert management who can scan their band and begin a process which can identify what hotel you are at and make sure your child is released to the correct adults. Disney is good at going above and beyond to help in any capacity they can; the cases of lost kids (and adults) happen a lot more than you think. On a side note, Disney to my knowledge is unable to “see” where you are in the parks with the bands unless they are scanned at some point. If you know they are still in the park a last known location can be a great help.

One final tip, see if you can find your kids favorite character on the magic band and they usually won’t want to take it off. Hopefully this helps alleviate some of the stress of taking kids on vacation. Now focus your thoughts on the family, friends and the good times that are on the way!