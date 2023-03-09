If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.

4 Amazing Pizza Places in California

Casa Bianca Pizza Pie, Los Angeles

Pacifica Pizza, Fresno

Petrilli's Pizza, Upland

Blaze Pizza, Tulare

What do you think about these great pizza places in California? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these pizza spots in California if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite pizza places as well, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area and are craving a good pizza. If you are a local or your simply know the state of California really well, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in California so definitely share your suggestions below.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in California or plan on traveling there in the near future. This way, more people can find out about these amazing restaurants and can get to try their food.