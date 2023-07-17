Urgent Reminders Issued After Child Left in Hot Car in Florida: A Deadly Risk Not to be Ignored

Florida Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UHmX_0nSUZ3VB00

A baby was found sweating profusely in a closed car on a hot day at a wholesale club. The incident occurred when Michelle Rossman spotted the child while shopping just after 10 a.m. Firefighters were called, rescuing the child, while a search inside the store found the 37-year-old father. The father, identified as Khayyam Marque Johnson, was arrested on charges of child abuse without great bodily harm and possession of marijuana. He was released from jail after two days. Rossman expressed her shock at the incident, stating that she couldn't fathom why anyone would leave a child in a car on a hot day.

Temperatures in the area have been in the 90s almost every day, with the heat index often reaching 105 degrees or more. Amber Rollins, the director of Kids and Car Safety, reacted to this child's case, stressing that the interior of a car could reach dangerous levels for a child within minutes. She urged everyone to take extra precautions in extreme temperatures and to call 911 immediately if they spot a child left alone in a vehicle. According to data from Kids and Car Safety, more than 1,050 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990, with the majority unknowingly left by a parent or caregiver.

Rossman, who noticed the child in the back seat of a Chevrolet Impala, alerted a security guard. They found the car unlocked, with the windows completely up. The baby, around 6 months old, was lethargic and sweaty. A witness checked the baby for a pulse while the police were called. An officer used a photo ID found in the car to locate Johnson inside the store. Upon being informed about the situation, Johnson began to panic.

Rossman estimated that the baby had been inside the car for at least 20 minutes. The child was barefoot and had no diapers, juice or bottle but survived the ordeal. However, a similar incident in Florida resulted in a toddler's death. The parents were charged with aggravated manslaughter after their 18-month-old daughter was found dead in a car following a party. The couple had consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana at the party and had mistakenly left the child in the car.

Amber Rollins advised that a child found alone in a distressed state in a hot car should be removed immediately and cooled down. Florida law protects citizens from liability if they break a vehicle window to rescue a child, adult or pet trapped inside a hot car in distress. The Florida Highway Patrol stressed that there is no safe amount of time to leave a child unattended inside a car. In light of these incidents, safety measures such as a reminder system for drivers to check their back seats when shutting off their vehicles have been implemented in modern cars.

