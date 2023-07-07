Biden administration defends federal immigration policies in Florida legal challenge

The Biden administration has filed a 41-page brief arguing that a Florida legal challenge to federal immigration policies should be rejected by an appeals court. The brief referenced a recent Supreme Court decision that determined Texas and Louisiana did not have legal standing to challenge immigration policies.

The administration maintains that Florida similarly lacks standing to challenge the policies that Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody argue have led to improper release of migrants from detention. Lawyers from Moody's office attempted to differentiate the Florida case from the Texas and Louisiana case, citing distinctions in the types of policies involved.

The Biden administration has been fighting two rulings by U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell that found certain parole policies violated federal law. The Parole Plus Alternatives to Detention and Parole with Conditions policies were vacated and subject to a preliminary injunction.

The Biden administration disputes allegations of violating federal laws and argues that the policies were necessary to address issues like overcrowding in detention facilities. The Supreme Court's recent decision in the Texas and Louisiana case added another element to the ongoing legal battle, with some justices expressing concerns about the potential implications of accepting the states' standing argument.