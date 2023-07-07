Maximizing the Happiness and Efficiency of Mosquito Fish: A Guide for Hillsborough County Residents

Hillsborough County in Florida has seen a surge in residents picking up mosquito fish as part of the county's annual Mosquito Fish Giveaway events. The fish are native to Florida and play a crucial role in reducing the need for pesticides to control mosquitoes. They eat mosquito larvae, preventing them from becoming biting adults that can spread diseases.

However, it is important that residents place the fish in a suitable environment where they can survive and thrive. If a resident doesn't have such a location, they are given alternative biological larvicide tablets that offer 60 days of control. The county's Mosquito Management Services also recommends regularly cleaning bird baths to prevent mosquito breeding.