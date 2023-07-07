The Nature of Charlotte Calendar Contest: Showcasing the Beauty of Charlotte County

The Nature of Charlotte Calendar Contest in Charlotte County, Florida is calling for photo entries. The theme of the 2024 calendar will be "The Nature of Charlotte," and photographers are encouraged to submit photos of the county's beaches, waterways, nature preserves, trails, and wildlife. The contest is free to enter, and photos must be taken in Charlotte County. Entries should be emailed to Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov with the subject line "Calendar." Participants must include their contact information and the subject of their photo. The deadline for submissions is September 1, 2023.

Fifteen photos will be chosen to be featured in the 2024 calendar, titled "The Nature of Charlotte." Winners will be notified either by phone or email. The calendars will be available to the public in November at county facilities, although the specific locations are yet to be announced.

By submitting a photo, entrants are granting the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners an irrevocable, perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive license to reproduce, distribute, and display the photo without monetary compensation. The board may request a signed release at any time. Participants are required to have obtained permission from any clearly recognizable individuals featured in their photos.