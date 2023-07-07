Upcoming Radio Road Beautification MSTU Advisory Committee Meeting in Collier County, Florida

The Radio Road Beautification Municipal Service Taxing Unit (MSTU) Advisory Committee in Collier County, Florida will hold a hybrid remote public meeting on July 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

The meeting will take place at The Berkshire Lakes Master Association Clubhouse in Naples, Florida, and individuals can participate either in person or remotely.

Those who wish to participate remotely must contact Rosio Garcia by 1:00 p.m. on July 10.

The agenda for the meeting will be available on the Collier County Government website.

The meeting may involve the participation of members of the Collier County Board of County Commissioners and may address items for future meetings.

Interested parties are encouraged to attend and register to speak, with a three-minute speaking limit.

Lobbyists must register with the Clerk to the Board before engaging in any lobbying activities.

Individuals requiring accommodations for effective communication should contact the Collier County Facilities Management Division in advance.