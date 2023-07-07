Upcoming Radio Road Beautification MSTU Advisory Committee Meeting in Collier County, Florida

Florida Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZYKW_0nIfIvBk00

The Radio Road Beautification Municipal Service Taxing Unit (MSTU) Advisory Committee in Collier County, Florida will hold a hybrid remote public meeting on July 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

The meeting will take place at The Berkshire Lakes Master Association Clubhouse in Naples, Florida, and individuals can participate either in person or remotely.

Those who wish to participate remotely must contact Rosio Garcia by 1:00 p.m. on July 10.

The agenda for the meeting will be available on the Collier County Government website.

The meeting may involve the participation of members of the Collier County Board of County Commissioners and may address items for future meetings.

Interested parties are encouraged to attend and register to speak, with a three-minute speaking limit.

Lobbyists must register with the Clerk to the Board before engaging in any lobbying activities.

Individuals requiring accommodations for effective communication should contact the Collier County Facilities Management Division in advance.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Florida

3K followers

More from Florida Updates

Nassau County, FL

Introducing Julie Cannavino: Nassau County's New Library Director

Julie Cannavino has been selected as the new Library Director for Nassau County Public Library. She previously served as a Branch Librarian and Assistant Library Director, and has been the Interim Library Director since February 2023.

Read full story
Hillsborough County, FL

Court rules on tax exemptions for Tampa Port Authority and Hillsborough County Aviation Authority properties

A state appeals court has ruled that a shipyard in Hillsborough County should be required to pay property taxes, but properties owned by the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority should be exempt.

Read full story
Beaumont, TX

All-American Softball Player Shenita Tucker Commits to Lamar University, Continuing Impressive Collegiate Career

Shenita Tucker, a highly accomplished softball player from Florida SouthWestern (FSW), has committed to Lamar University for the next two years of her collegiate career. Tucker, a two-time All-American and National Champion, has been a key player for the FSW Bucs, contributing significantly to their success.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Watsco: Leading the Way in Green HVAC Solutions for a Cooler and Cleaner Planet

Watsco, the leading South Florida distributor of air conditioners and heat pumps, is part of a nationwide effort to cut carbon emissions and clean up the air. Decades of federal regulation have pushed HVAC manufacturers to use less polluting refrigerants and create more efficient machines.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Efforts to Minimize Lane Closures on Russell Road Guardrail Repair

Starting July 10th, repairs will be made to a guardrail on Russell Road due to safety concerns. The work is expected to last seven to ten days, with intermittent lane closures. The aim is to minimize disruptions and keep lanes open.

Read full story
Alachua, FL

Alachua County Commission Regular Meeting: July 11, 2023 - Important Updates on Budget, Parks, and Public Comment

The Alachua County Commission will hold its Regular Meeting on July 11, 2023, at the Alachua County Administration Building in Gainesville. The meeting will be split into a daytime session at 11:30 a.m. and an evening session at 5 p.m.

Read full story
Fort Myers, FL

The Power of Visibility: Challenging Bias and Valuing Working Moms

Working moms face an inherent bias called the "motherhood penalty," according to Meagan Baskin, a management professor and director of the Southwest Florida Leadership Institute. This penalty means that even if moms rise to the occasion, they are still not viewed as committed or valuable as working dads.

Read full story
Collier County, FL

Public Meeting of the Collier County Domestic Animal Services Advisory Board

The Collier County Domestic Animal Services Advisory Board in Collier County, Florida will hold a public meeting on July 18, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Board of County Commissioners chambers on the third floor of the Collier County Government Center in Naples, Florida.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

The Language of Emotion: Exploring Art as a Sensory Experience through the Eyes of a Dreaming Octopus

A video clip showing an octopus rapidly changing color patterns while sleeping has captivated the author. The octopus communicates its emotions through chromatophores, similar to the author's own creative process.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

Exploring Creativity and Connecting with Others: A Look Inside SHAMc Summer Arts Camps

The Safety Harbor Art and Music Center (SHAMc) has been hosting summer camps for kids for the past six years. These camps provide children with the opportunity to explore their creativity and connect with their environment. The camps offer various activities such as creative writing, fine art, and recycle art. The goal of each camp is for the kids to leave with a finished project that they can be proud of.

Read full story
Hernando County, FL

Upcoming Public Meeting on Boating and Waterways in Hernando County

The Hernando County Waterways Advisory Committee has announced a public meeting on July 19, 2023, at 7:00 P.M. The meeting will take place at the Jenkins Creek Recreation Building in Spring Hill, Florida.

Read full story
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Join Mayor Cleveland and Leisure Services Director Salazar at the New Smyrna Beach Farmers Market

Mayor Fred Cleveland will be hosting his monthly table at the New Smyrna Beach Farmers Market in front of City Hall. Alongside him will be Leisure Services Director Robert Salazar. Mayor Cleveland's personal bio can be found on the City of NSB website. Contact mayor@cityofnsb.com or 386-410-2630 during office hours for more information.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Polk County, FL

Polk County and IAFF Local 3531 Reach Tentative Contract Agreement for Wages and Benefits

Polk County and the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Union 3531 bargaining unit have reached a tentative two-year agreement on wages and benefits. The agreement is pending approval from the Board of County Commissioners on July 25, 2023, and ratification from union members.

Read full story
North Palm Beach, FL

Beat the Heat and Stay Cool in North Palm Beach: Tips to Prevent Heat-Related Illnesses

The Village of North Palm Beach is raising awareness about the potential risks of excessive heat during the summer. They want to inform residents about heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Extreme Heat and Climate Change: Investigating the Disproportionate Impact and Profiteering in Miami's Real Estate Market

The southern U.S. has experienced record-breaking heat in recent weeks due to human-caused climate change. This is not a temporary heat wave, but a long-term trend that will lead to more extreme temperatures.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

New Laws Criminalizing Voter Assistance: Impact on Asian Americans and Immigrant Communities

The League of Women Voters in Florida has been helping marginalized residents register to vote for a century, including the growing Asian American and Asian immigrant communities. However, a state law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis would have required the group to change its strategy.

Read full story
1 comments
Palm Beach, FL

Upcoming Town Council Meetings in July 2023: Agendas, Backups, and Ways to Participate

The agendas and back up for the upcoming Town Council meetings can be viewed by clicking on the provided links. The Regular Meeting will take place on July 11, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Development Review Meeting on July 12, 2023, at the same time.

Read full story
Volusia County, FL

Ocean Center Hosts 12,500 Youth for Religious Camps

The Ocean Center is set to host three religious youth camps over the next three weeks, with a total of 12,500 attendees expected. The facility will be fully booked for 21 days straight, as the groups rent out the entire convention center.

Read full story
West Palm Beach, FL

City of West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County Co-Host 'Breaking the Silence' Event to Tackle HIV Stigma

The City of West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County are co-hosting an event called "Breaking the Silence" on July 20, 2023. The event aims to address and overcome the stigma associated with HIV.

Read full story
Estero, FL

Construction Updates and Lane Closures on Corkscrew Road in Estero, Florida

Motorists commuting on Corkscrew Road in Estero, Florida should be prepared for various construction activities taking place in the area. From July 10 to July 11, drainage installation will occur east of Wild Blue, leading to a flagging operation during nighttime hours. However, two lanes of travel will remain open during the daytime.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy