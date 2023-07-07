Hybrid Remote Public Meeting of the Collier County Board of County Commissioners

The Board of County Commissioners in Collier County, Florida, will hold a Hybrid Remote Public Meeting on July 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will take place in the Board of County Commissioners Chambers at the Collier County Government Center in Naples, Florida.

Some board members may attend remotely, while others will be present in person. The public can choose to attend either in person or remotely. The meeting will be broadcast live on Collier Television channel 97/98 and can be streamed at www.colliercountyfl.gov/ctv.

Those who wish to participate in person or remotely must complete and submit the required forms before the meeting. The agenda will be available on the Collier County Government website. Remote participation is offered as a courtesy, but technical issues are not the responsibility of the County.