Stuart, FL

City of Stuart Hosts Neighborhood Cleanup in Sarita Heights, Broadway, and St. Lucie Estates on July 15, 2023

The City of Stuart in Florida will be hosting a Neighborhood Cleanup for the Sarita Heights, Broadway, and St. Lucie Estates residential neighborhoods on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will involve the collection of bulk items, trash, and yard waste by City of Stuart sanitation trucks.

There will be no fee for the extra pickups during this cleanup.

Additionally, the Martin County HazMobile will be available at the Sable Club for the drop-off of household hazardous waste and old electronics for recycling.

Tampa, FL

Binance vs SEC: The Legal Battle that Could Shape Cryptocurrency Regulation

Cryptocurrencies, once touted as the future of finance, have recently been going through a challenging phase. Now, a legal standoff between a key financial regulator and a former burger-flipper turned cryptocurrency mogul could shape the future of the digital currency. The battle is between the powerful Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Jacksonville Beach, FL

Jacksonville Beach Police Department Announces Citizen Police Academy for Insight into Real-World Policing

The text announces a Citizen Police Academy (CPA) to be held by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. The academy will take place every Thursday night from August 24 to November 16, 2023. The text suggests that individuals might wonder why they should spend their free time participating in this academy, but then provides a list of the many benefits that attendees will receive. These benefits range from receiving a golf shirt with the CPA logo to a hands-on crime scene processing experience with a CSI expert.

Clay County, FL

County Commissioners Discuss Community Aid and New Fire Stations at Recent Meeting

The Board of County Commissioners recently discussed several key topics at their last meeting. One of the main topics was the repurposing of old computers to aid the community. County officials have decided to partner with nonprofit organizations to donate old computers and monitors to families in need. These devices will be refurbished by organizations such as the PC Ministry before being distributed to local families that lack home computers. The Community Services Department has been assigned to lead this initiative.

Clay County, FL

Clay County Fairgrounds To Host Interactive 'Touch a Truck' Event Showcasing Local Services and Agencies

The Clay County Fairgrounds is hosting a unique event labelled “Touch a Truck: What Moves Clay…” on the last Saturday of August. It aims to showcase various facets of Clay county, including its departments, services, nonprofits, public safety, and county agencies, among others. The event will also feature numerous service vehicles for children to view and interact with.

Leon County, FL

Kids Incorporated's Pamela Davis Early Learning Center to Relocate to Agency's Headquarters in Florida

The Pamela Davis Early Learning Center, under Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend, is set to move from its current location to the agency's headquarters. The relocation will begin in August 2023, with children and families instructed to report to the new address. Renovations are underway to enhance the new space before its re-opening.

Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee Realtor Lisa Carey Re-elected to Executive Board of Local DAR Chapter

Tallahassee Realtor Lisa Carey was recently elected for a two-year term as the Corresponding Secretary of the Fort San Luis Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). This will be her second term in the executive board position. In her role, Lisa will handle a range of responsibilities including managing customer relationships, editing and publishing newsletters, and handling media requests on behalf of the chapter.

Threads: A Potential Game-Changer for Businesses or Just Another Social Media Platform?

Threads, a new social media platform from Facebook's parent company Meta, presents a new opportunity for businesses to interact with their clients online. The app allows users to log in with their Instagram credentials and import their existing Instagram profile, or create a new one from scratch. Users can choose to follow the same accounts they do on Instagram, even if those accounts have not yet joined Threads. The app is powered by Instagram and uses Instagram information to personalize ads and experiences across both platforms. However, there are some concerns about privacy, as the app's terms and conditions state that while a Threads profile can be deactivated at any time, it can only be deleted by deleting the associated Instagram account.

Fort Lauderdale, FL

City Commission Approves Multi-Million Dollar Seawall and Stormwater Improvement Project in Southeast Isles

In August 2022, the City Commission gave the green light to a multi-million dollar agreement with Poseidon Dredge & Marine, Inc. for a significant infrastructure project. The project, known as the Southeast Isles Seawall Replacements and Stormwater Improvements Project, involves the replacement of existing seawalls and the enhancement of stormwater systems in certain parts of the city. The new seawalls will be modernized with corrosion-resistant steel sheet-piles and a concrete cap, and will be elevated in accordance with the city's seawall ordinance. The project aims to provide better drainage of surface water runoff.

Fort Myers, FL

Three Florida Gulf Coast University Players, Including ASUN Player of the Year, Drafted into MLB

The Milwaukee Brewers selected junior Jason Woodward from Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) in the fourth round of the 2023 Major League Baseball (MLB) draft. Woodward, who was the 119th overall pick, was one of three students from FGCU to be drafted, the first time the university has had players selected since 2019. Head coach Dave Tollett expressed his excitement for Woodward and his fellow draftees, Mason Miller and Edrick Felix, and looked forward to their professional journeys.

Florida State

Florida SouthWestern State Volleyball Team Bags Fourth Consecutive USMC/AVCA Academic Award and NJCAA National Championship

The Florida SouthWestern State Volleyball team has had a successful season both on the court and in the classroom. They bagged the 2022 NJCAA National Championship and also excelled academically, achieving a 3.48 Team GPA. This academic feat has earned them their fourth consecutive USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award, making them one of only 20 NJCAA Division I programs and one of three in Florida to receive this honor.

Key West, FL

Key West Celebrates Local Distillery with 'Key West Legal Rum Day' on its 10th Anniversary

In a recent commission meeting, Mayor Teri Johnston and the City Commission declared a day in honor of a local distillery, Key West Legal Rum. The day, named Key West Legal Rum Day, will be celebrated on July 13, 2023, marking the distillery's 10th anniversary. The distillery, operated by Paul Menta and Tony Mantia, received the first license ever issued in Monroe County to produce alcohol legally in 2013.

Osceola County, FL

Joint Operation Leads to Arrest of Three Car Burglary Suspects in Osceola and Orange Counties

In a joint operation, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office West Criminal Investigations Division and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were conducting surveillance on a group of burglary suspects. During this operation, they observed three individuals breaking into vehicles in several apartment communities.

Florida State

Challenges and Hope in Florida's Insurance Market Amid High-Profile Withdrawals

Florida's insurance market is in a precarious state, facing numerous challenges including hurricanes, flooding, wildfires, and fraud. Despite the government’s efforts to stem the tide of insurers pulling out of the market and to attract new ones, the situation remains dire. High-profile withdrawals by insurers, such as Farmers Insurance, have led to increased concern about the state's insurability. The primary concerns revolve around availability, affordability, and reliability of coverage, with property owners lacking faith in all three areas.

Florida State

Controversy Surrounds Florida's Confidential Presidential Search Law in Higher Education Institutions

A controversial new law that shields the identities of presidential candidates from Florida Atlantic University has been criticized by a First Amendment group and a national higher-education association as detrimental to public trust and academic freedom. The law, sponsored by former state senator and St. Petersburg Republican, Jeff Brandes, allows colleges and universities to keep the identities of applicants confidential until the end of the search process. Supporters argue that this enables high-profile applicants to apply without alerting their current employers.

Tucson, AZ

Remembering Tim Tate: A Legacy of Service and Compassion at PCC and Beyond

A long-serving staff member, Tim Tate, passed away on July 12, 2023. A graduate of PCC, he joined the ministry team and served in various roles, most notably as the Director of Campus Safety. He was well-regarded and respected by his colleagues for his wisdom and willingness to listen and offer counsel. A fellow employee spoke highly of him, highlighting that his guidance was invaluable.

Hernando County, FL

2023 Hernando County Value Adjustment Board Organizational Meeting Announced in Public Notice CLK23-106

The public notice CLK23-106 announces an upcoming Organizational Meeting of the 2023 Hernando County Value Adjustment Board (VAB). The meeting is scheduled for a Friday late in July, and will take place at the Hernando County Government Center, in the John Law Ayers Commission Chambers. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss matters as required by the Florida Statutes, along with other related issues as requested by the Chairman, staff, or board members.

Venice, FL

Venice Airport Begins Reconstruction of Hurricane-Damaged Hangars

Venice Airport has commenced Phase 1 of the reconstruction of hangars 1001, 1011E, and 1011W, which were damaged by Hurricane Ian. A temporary fence has been erected and the contractor is in the process of transferring materials and equipment to the site. The completion of this phase is anticipated within 4 to 6 weeks, weather conditions permitting.

Orange County, FL

Final Meeting of Orange County Tourist Development Tax Advisory Task Force Set for July 17, 2023: Key Insights and Future Revenues Discussed

The Orange County Tourist Development Tax (TDT) Citizen Advisory Task Force is set to hold its seventh meeting on a Monday in mid-July. The main aim of the task force is to analyze and contribute feedback to the Board of County Commissioners and Tourist Development Council on potential applications of future, unallocated TDT revenues within the current statutory parameters. J.B. Adams will be presenting and reviewing the results of the second survey, which is focused on additional suggestions for TDT applications.

Saint Petersburg, FL

Black History Matters": New Mural Unveiled in St. Petersburg Celebrates African American Heritage Amid Curriculum Controversy

A new mural was unveiled in the community of St. Petersburg on Juneteenth, in front of The Woodson African American Museum of Florida. The mural is a collaborative effort between The Woodson, the City of St. Petersburg, and the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, and represents a reimagining of the Black Lives Matter mural that was presented in 2020. The previous mural, stretching over a block long, was a response to the brutal murders of George Floyd and other African Americans by the police. This year, the mural carries the message "Black History Matters", a timely response to recent attempts to erase Black History from Florida's curriculum.

1 comments
Lee County, FL

Principal's Welcome Letter for the 2023-24 School Year at Diplomat Elementary

The text is a welcome letter to students and their families for the upcoming 2023-24 school year at Diplomat Elementary. The head of the school, Mr. Chuck Vilardi, hopes that the students and their families had a restful and enjoyable summer and expresses his gratitude for their choice to be part of the school community. He expresses his enthusiasm for the upcoming year, promising an educational journey that, while prioritizing learning, also aims to be enjoyable for the students.

