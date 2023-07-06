City of Stuart Hosts Neighborhood Cleanup in Sarita Heights, Broadway, and St. Lucie Estates on July 15, 2023

The City of Stuart in Florida will be hosting a Neighborhood Cleanup for the Sarita Heights, Broadway, and St. Lucie Estates residential neighborhoods on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will involve the collection of bulk items, trash, and yard waste by City of Stuart sanitation trucks.

There will be no fee for the extra pickups during this cleanup.

Additionally, the Martin County HazMobile will be available at the Sable Club for the drop-off of household hazardous waste and old electronics for recycling.