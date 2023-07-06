FAMU Empowers Black Male College Explorers with STEM Education and Career Readiness

Florida A&M University recently hosted 40 students from the Black Male College Explorers AIM Higher Program. The participants came from various locations, including Central and South Florida, Illinois, Indiana, and South Carolina.

The program, which received support from the university, The FAMU Foundation, and iHeart Media, aimed to improve student success and academic outcomes. During their time on campus, the students received instruction in science, mathematics, and English Language Arts. They also engaged in wellness practices, 3D printing, college and career readiness courses, and an oratorical contest.

Additionally, the program focused on STEM-related disciplines and provided instruction on coding and computing. After their on-campus experience, the students participated in a virtual camp on computing and bioinformatics.