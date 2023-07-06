City of Palatka Annual Hearing Notice: Non-Ad Valorem Special Assessments for Fire Protection

The City of Palatka in Florida has issued a notice regarding its annual hearing to impose and collect non-ad valorem special assessments for fire protection costs. The special assessment rates for each property will be based on the benefits associated with the availability of fire protection services. The city will continue to use a two-tier rate structure, with Tier 1 based on the improvements value of each tax parcel and Tier 2 being a fixed rate per tax parcel. The City Commission does not propose to increase the rates for the coming fiscal year.

The public hearing will be held on July 27, 2023, at City Hall, and residents are invited to attend or submit written objections. If approved, the proposed rate of assessment for each tax parcel will be $2.46 per $1,000 of improvements, plus $125.00 per tax parcel, along with a $5.00 charge for administration and collection costs. This rate has been in place since 2014.

The city expects to collect approximately $1,834,727 in revenue from the assessment, which will be used to fund essential services and capital facilities associated with fire protection. Payment for the assessment is due alongside property taxes and will be collected around November 1, 2023.

Property owners are reminded that failure to pay the assessment can result in a tax certificate being issued against the property, potentially leading to a loss of title. The notice encourages property owners to read and understand how the city uses their financial support for its services.

Persons with disabilities needing assistance to participate in the hearing should contact the City Clerk at least 48 hours in advance. The notice was published at the direction of the City Commission and includes contact information for the City Clerk.