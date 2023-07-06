Emergency Utility Repairs Close Bayberry Street at Marigold Avenue in Poinciana, Bartow, Florida

Bayberry Street at Marigold Avenue in Poinciana, Bartow, Florida is closed for emergency utility repairs and road restoration.

Traffic will be redirected to Dogwood Court and Lake Marion Creek Drive.

The closure is expected to last three weeks until Monday, July 31.

Commuters should anticipate short travel delays, especially during peak hours.

