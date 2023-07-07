Jacksonville, FL

North Florida Women's Golf Team Celebrates Five Athletes Named to WGCA All-American Scholar Team

Florida Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZA5Ds_0nIfVqNg00

Five student-athletes from the North Florida women's golf team have been recognized on the 2022-23 Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars Team.

Wyndom Burnett, Daniela Gonzalez, Jessie Cai, Christin Eisenbeiss, and Kaitlynn Washburn were honored for their achievements on the course and in the classroom.

Eisenbeiss was named the ASUN's Scholar-Athlete of the Year, while Gonzalez received her second selection to the WGCA's All-American Scholar team.

Cai and Washburn also earned their second WGCA honor, and Burnett made her first appearance on the team.

This marks the seventh consecutive year that UNF has had at least one honoree and the fourth consecutive season with five or more golfers selected.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information.

