Highly Anticipated Faceoff: Miami FC Returns to FIU Stadium to Take on Phoenix Rising FC

On July 6th, Miami FC will face Phoenix Rising FC at the FIU Stadium in a highly anticipated match. Tickets can be purchased at miamifc.com.

Miami FC aims to regain momentum after a recent loss to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, while Phoenix Rising FC, currently in 6th place in the USL Western Conference Championship, has displayed strong performances throughout the season. Phoenix has won two matches and drawn three in the past month, showing their consistent form.

Miami FC needs to start strong to challenge Phoenix, who possess a talented squad and a potent attacking lineup. Miami FC's defense must be alert to neutralize Phoenix's attacking prowess. Manuel Arteaga and Erickson Gallardo lead Phoenix's attack, while Kyle Murphy is Miami FC's top scorer.