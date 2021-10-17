Little Jim bait and tackle: A Fort Pierce gem full of history, bait and delicious food

Little Jim Bait and Tackle might as well be in the Keys, but no, all ours in Fort Pierce Florida Family Insiders

With a name like Little Jim bait and tackle you expect food. For fish. And they have it. You can purchase bait for your fishing trip right on the water but don’t write off Little Jim as just for the fishes. Nope. They are a people eatery as well and thank goodness because the food at Little Jim is amazing.

Located right off Little Jim bridge on the North Causeway in Fort Pierce Florida, this historic spot was home to an entirely different gig. Before there were Navy Seals there were Frogmen and this was where they trained back in 1942. In 1944 the Navy gave the shack and the land to the city of Fort Pierce and the rest is history. They’ve been serving beer and bait for 75 years. Talk about history!

If you showed someone not familiar a picture of Little Jim bait and tackle and asked them where they thought it was located I wouldn’t be surprised if they thought it was in the Keys. With crystal clear water, dockage, and surrounded by mangroves it does resemble our Southern neighbors a bit. But much, much closer and all ours. They have live music on weekends and some afternoons, and it’s a beautiful and relaxed place to get lunch after a morning of boating or kayaking Shorty’s Slough.

There is a large seating area under shade or umbrellas and every view looks out over the water.

Plenty of covered seating right on the water! Florida Family Insiders

They are known for their Cuban sandwiches and Shrimp Po’Boys so that’s what we had along with a burger for the little guys. The shrimp were large and fresh and my husband made short work of the sandwich and declared it the best he’s had. My Cuban sandwich was hot, crispy, and hit all the right notes. Their fish dip is a local favorite but we were too full to try it, maybe next time!

Shrimp Po'Boy, Cuban Sandwich, and a cheeseburger. All delicious! Florida Family Insiders

Little Jim is a beautiful, tasty, and absolutely historic location that will scratch any itch when you miss the Keys with a lot less travel and cost.

Have you ever eaten at Little Jim Bait and Tackle? Let us know your favorite thing on the menu in the comments!