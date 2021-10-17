Fort Pierce, FL

Little Jim bait and tackle: A Fort Pierce gem full of history, bait and delicious food

Florida Family Insiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gd6Z9_0cU4kzcx00
Little Jim Bait and Tackle might as well be in the Keys, but no, all ours in Fort PierceFlorida Family Insiders

With a name like Little Jim bait and tackle you expect food. For fish. And they have it. You can purchase bait for your fishing trip right on the water but don’t write off Little Jim as just for the fishes. Nope. They are a people eatery as well and thank goodness because the food at Little Jim is amazing.

Located right off Little Jim bridge on the North Causeway in Fort Pierce Florida, this historic spot was home to an entirely different gig. Before there were Navy Seals there were Frogmen and this was where they trained back in 1942. In 1944 the Navy gave the shack and the land to the city of Fort Pierce and the rest is history. They’ve been serving beer and bait for 75 years. Talk about history!

If you showed someone not familiar a picture of Little Jim bait and tackle and asked them where they thought it was located I wouldn’t be surprised if they thought it was in the Keys. With crystal clear water, dockage, and surrounded by mangroves it does resemble our Southern neighbors a bit. But much, much closer and all ours. They have live music on weekends and some afternoons, and it’s a beautiful and relaxed place to get lunch after a morning of boating or kayaking Shorty’s Slough.

There is a large seating area under shade or umbrellas and every view looks out over the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GufGK_0cU4kzcx00
Plenty of covered seating right on the water!Florida Family Insiders

They are known for their Cuban sandwiches and Shrimp Po’Boys so that’s what we had along with a burger for the little guys. The shrimp were large and fresh and my husband made short work of the sandwich and declared it the best he’s had. My Cuban sandwich was hot, crispy, and hit all the right notes. Their fish dip is a local favorite but we were too full to try it, maybe next time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLrPm_0cU4kzcx00
Shrimp Po'Boy, Cuban Sandwich, and a cheeseburger. All delicious!Florida Family Insiders

Little Jim is a beautiful, tasty, and absolutely historic location that will scratch any itch when you miss the Keys with a lot less travel and cost.

Have you ever eaten at Little Jim Bait and Tackle? Let us know your favorite thing on the menu in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 9

Published by

We are an adventurous family of five living in the sunshine state who want to show you the real Florida. From Orlando's theme parks and luxury hotels to the crystal blue springs that make Florida the largest collection of natural springs in the world. We want to take you down to the Keys to visit beaches only seen in dreams. We have you covered! Florida is full of natural beauty, amazing food, and family friendly fun. We want to show you a Florida family's perspective on the world when we travel outside our home state. We'll bring you to great places to take your own family so stick around, we are going to have fun! * Vlogs * Hotel reviews * Restaurant reviews * Themeparks * Nature * Parks and oddities

Port St Lucie, FL
4837 followers

More from Florida Family Insiders

Le Tub is a local gem whose legendary burger is made in an old gas station full of toilets. You have to see to believe!

Le Tub tells you to "seat yourself" and toilet humor is the bestFlorida Family Insiders. Where are we today? Located on the Bayside of Hollywood beach, Fl and named GQ’s favorite burger and Oprah Magazine’s burgers you have to eat before you die among many many other accolades we are at Le Tub. Seat yourself. Well, there are certainly many seats at Le Tub including lots of "thrones" for you to choose from. Toilet humor is fun!

Read full story
1 comments

Get to know your neighbors: Gopher Tortoises

Meet Jackson our neighbor and gopher tortoise from a long line of JacksonsFlorida Family Insiders. Here in the treasure coast you will have all manner of neighbors. Some that move here from out of state having been tempted by our year-round sun and natural beauty, and some that are native. The Gopher tortoise (Gopherus polyphemus) is a native through and through. Hailing from one of only 5 species of North American tortoise and the family Testudinidae and native to the southeastern United States. They are classified as a federally protected species meaning It is illegal to hunt, handle, disturb, take as a pet, disturb their burrow, and yes, it is illegal to paint them. I am not sure what the craze is with people painting tortoises. It can cause toxicity and respiratory issues and prevent them absorbing vitamins from the sun. If you want to identify and track your local gopher tortoise may I suggest you do what we do, give them all the same name. We have a family of “Jacksons” named by the previous owner of our home whom we acknowledge by name regardless of how many different tortoises there may be. They are located in parts of all 67 Florida counties so you likely have one as your neighbor too.

Read full story
1 comments
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Moonraker Bay: What does Port St Lucie, Fl have to do with James Bond?

No Time to Die is currently in theaters throughout the city but did you know that Port St Lucie has its own connection to the famed spy series?. The land that sits where the Port St Lucie Botanical Gardens used to have a different name. Moonraker Bay. This is not a coincidence. Back in the 70’s when scouting for locations to film scenes based in the amazon producers for the Bond film “Moonraker” found their amazon right here in the North fork of the St Lucie River.

Read full story
5 comments

Visit Anne's Beach, a truly free Keys beach destination!

Anne’s beach is a Florida Keys landmark. Located at Mile Marker 73.4 this oceanside park offers one of the best sandy beaches in the Keys. Not just my humble opinion but voted in year after year. Anne’s beach is one of the truly free things to do in the Keys with no parking fees or fees to use one of the 5 pavilions for picnicking.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida Hauntings – Devil’s Tree in Port Saint Lucie, Florida

Have you heard of the Devil’s Tree in Port St Lucie Florida? It is in an unassuming park on the C-24 canal in a residential neighborhood and by all means, a pleasant place to launch a boat, walk along the canal, play in the playground, or visit the scene of a true-crime story.

Read full story
15 comments
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Taj Indian's lunch buffet is a delicious and extensive selection of Indian favorites at a reasonable price(Weekend only)

Hours: Weekends 11:30am-3:00pm Saturday and Sunday. Location: 529 NW Prima Vista Blvd, Suite 104 in Port St Lucie, Fl 34983. If you like Indian food, or if you haven’t tried it and are interested Taj Indian’s lunch buffet is worth the trip. Located at 529 NW Prima Vista Blvd, Suite 104 in Port St Lucie, Fl 34983 this weekend-only lunch buffet is both extensive in options and priced extremely reasonably at around 8 dollars for kids and 13.99$ for adults. It is all you can eat and the menu changes each day so coming back allows you to try new things without committing to an entire order. We love the versatility of menu offerings. One day’s chicken vindaloo may be goat the next, and there are always vegetarian and vegan offerings. Expect fluffy and perfectly charred warm naan to come with the meal and the chai masala cannot be beat.

Read full story
6 comments
Davie, FL

Free family fun at Flamingo Road Nursery's Fall Festival 2021!

Flamingo Road Nursery is home to an annual Fall Festival at their 10-acre garden center in Davie, Fl. It runs for 6 weeks this year from the end of September to the first week of November and features a large pumpkin patch, corn stalks, apple cider, and all the trappings that make you rub your eyes to make sure you are in fact in Florida, and not a place that has seasons.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy