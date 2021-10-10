Taj Indian's lunch buffet is a delicious and extensive selection of Indian favorites at a reasonable price(Weekend only)

Price: Adults 13.99$ Kids around 8 dollars

Hours: Weekends 11:30am-3:00pm Saturday and Sunday

Location: 529 NW Prima Vista Blvd, Suite 104 in Port St Lucie, Fl 34983

If you like Indian food, or if you haven’t tried it and are interested Taj Indian’s lunch buffet is worth the trip. Located at 529 NW Prima Vista Blvd, Suite 104 in Port St Lucie, Fl 34983 this weekend-only lunch buffet is both extensive in options and priced extremely reasonably at around 8 dollars for kids and 13.99$ for adults. It is all you can eat and the menu changes each day so coming back allows you to try new things without committing to an entire order. We love the versatility of menu offerings. One day’s chicken vindaloo may be goat the next, and there are always vegetarian and vegan offerings. Expect fluffy and perfectly charred warm naan to come with the meal and the chai masala cannot be beat.

The lunch buffet changes daily but you can always expect variety and delicious options (veg options as well) Taj Indian

The food being a buffet is made milder than you may get, heat-wise, than the customized meal you would order on a weekday but they offer chutneys and hot sauces that can give a kick. There is always a dessert option, soup, and tandoori chicken. This is really one of the best deals in town for any all you can eat cuisine.

All the food is made fresh in house and is delicious. For today’s buffet they had:

Vegetable Pakoda, Chicken 65, Tomato Soup (Vegan), Dal Tadka (Vegan), Chana Saag, Cabbage Satay, Lamb Curry, Chicken Vindaloo, Chicken Tikka Masala, Vegetable Biryani, Vegetable Hakka Noodles (Vegan), Tandoori Chicken and Rice Pudding (Desserts)

Taj is a beautiful location for lunch with a full bar and plenty of seating options(Indoors and outdoors) Florida Family Insiders

We especially love the vindaloo, biryani, and chicken 65. The tomato soup was delicious as well.

Not feeling the particular offerings of the day? No worries. The full menu is available as well as their full bar. There is room for single diners and large parties both inside and outdoors on their covered patio.

Taj offers indoor and outdoor seating, a full bar, karaoke nights and is open 7 days a week. We highly recommend this spot and hope you too will check it out for your next Indian craving!

