Traditional Broccoli And Cheddar Soup A Family Favorite

Florence Carmela

Broccoli and Cheddar SoupUncle Lar's Outpost

Looking for a quick, hearty dinner idea? Here you go, this is possibly the easiest broccoli and cheddar soup you will ever make and it only takes 20 minutes. This soup is cheesy, thick and creamy, and has only 5 simple ingredients that most people have in their fridge and pantries.

Many recipes tend to use thickeners, such as flour or cornstarch i prefer not to. They also use double the ingredients, not to mention take a lot longer to prepare. This soup has none of that, just an easy recipe with simple ingredients. Perfect for anyone who doesn't have time to cook, a family of picky eaters or just wants a bowl of warm, cozy comfort food fast.

Throw in some crusty bread and you have a complete meal. Here's the origin of broccoli and cheddar soup recipes.

Ingredients

4 cups broccoli fresh or frozen

3 1/2 cups chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

3 cups cheddar cheese

1 cup of shredded carrots

Directions

Using a Dutch Oven or large pot over medium heat add the chicken broth, heavy cream, carrots and chopped broccoli. Increase heat to bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 to 20 minutes until broccoli and carrots are tender.

Reduce heat to low. Add the shredded cheddar cheese 1/2 cup at a time, and continue to stir until melted. Remove from heat.

You can puree this recipe to make it a smoother consistency instead of chunky, if you prefer. You may also want to save pieces of the cooked broccoli florets and some of the shredded carrots to add back to the soup before serving if pureed.

