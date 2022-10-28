Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In Sports

Amy Trask at the CBS Broadcast Center, New York CBS Sports

Amy Trask is the first female CEO of an NFL team and is one of the highest-ranking women in American professional sports. She’s an American sports executive, author, and lawyer from California and she is the former CEO of the Oakland Raiders, from 1997 to 2013.

When interviewed in 2015 at the Talk of Fame Network, she humbly never saw herself as a pioneer or even a groundbreaker. “I never spent one moment thinking about my gender,” she said then. “I did my job.”

According to big3.com ''Since 2013, Amy Trask has served as an analyst for CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network, appearing regularly on That Other Pregame Show and periodically on The NFL Today. Trask is one of the original group of panelists appearing on the first-ever all-women's sports talk show, We Need To Talk on CBS Sports Network.''

In 2016, she released her memoir You Negotiate Like A Girl: Reflections on a Career in the National Football League on how she worked her way up through the ranks of the organization, to the position of CEO. The "Princess of Darkness" a name given to her by Raiders fans, respectfully, includes an author's note that it is equivalent to a PG-13 film rating for use of the language in the book.

Amy Trask at The Watermark Conference for Women, 2018 Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images

As of 2022, Amy Trask serves as Chairman of the Board of Big3, a 3-on-3 professional basketball league. She served as CEO of Big3 during its inaugural season that began in June 2017.

'Trask received a 2017 WISE Woman of the Year Award awarded by Women in Sports and Events (WISE), a 2018 Campanile Excellence in Achievement Award awarded by the UC Berkeley Foundation and the Cal Alumni Association (University of California at Berkeley), and a 2020 Top Women in Media Award awarded by Cynopsis Media.

In 2019, she was part of the National Football League's commemoration of its 100-year anniversary, she was named as one of the top 100 Greatest Game Changers in NFL history' according to wikipedia.