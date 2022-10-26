Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat

With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.

Ingredients

32 ounce bag of fully-cooked frozen meatballs (or homemade, if you prefer)

1/2 cup BBQ sauce

1/2 cup grape jelly

Instructions

Add meatballs to slow cooker

Top with BBQ sauce and jelly and stir

Cook on high until heated through, about 2 hours or on low for about 4 hours

Watch the crockpot and stir occasionally so that the meatballs and sauce don't burn, especially on the bottom where that tens to happen if not careful.

You can adjust the barbecue sauce and/or the jelly depending on your preference. If your prefer more sweetness in your meatballs, add more grape jelly. You may prefer a tangier, zestier taste, add more barbecue sauce, or for a milder taste, ketchup. You can also substitute the grape jelly for any flavor you desire. Also, use a no-sugar brand of jelly if needed.

This recipe is also good for low carb eaters. They are a great source of protein, plus you can use the no-sugar substitutes. They do offer frozen meatballs that are all-natural or gluten-free as well. Always read the ingredients to be sure.