Netflix Movie Mr. Harrigan's Phone Based On Stephen King Novel

Stephen King, author of 'If It Bleeds' Shane Leonard / Scribner

The Netflix horror-drama Mr. Harrigan's Phone comes from author Stephen King’s New York Times best-selling book from 2020, a collection of chilling stories called If It Bleeds. This story focuses on a sensitive, young boy and his friendship with an elderly billionaire who lives in his small-town neighborhood and they bond over the old man’s first iPhone.

But when the older man suddenly passes away, the boy discovers that not everything dead is truly gone and finds he is able to still communicate with the man from the beyond the grave. He does this by leaving voicemails on the iPhone that was buried with him resulting in supernatural experiences, according to The Connecticut Insider.

The movie was shot in last year at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport as well as the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion in Norwalk, Connecticut in 2021. Norwalk residents were welcoming to the film crews who transformed the picturesque, coastal Connecticut city into the small, fictional town of Harlow, Maine.

From the website Dirt ''The mansion is a palatial structure can be found about 300 miles outside of Maine in Norwalk, Connecticut. And I have excellent news for horror fans because the property is open to the public! Originally built as a private residence for Wall Street titan LeGrand Lockwood, the impressive site currently operates as the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum.''

The award-winning screen legend Donald Sutherland known for many roles including; The Dirty Dozen, Invasion Of The Body Snatchers and most recently The Hunger Games plays the lead role of Mr. Harrigan. The protagonist in the story, named Craig, was played by up-and-coming actor Jaeden Martell. Mr Harrigan's Phone, produced by Ryan Murphy and directed by John Lee Hancock, premiered on Netflix October 5th.