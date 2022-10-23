Taylor Swift's Record Breaking 10th Studio Album Midnights Is Released

Taylor Swift Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock

Here you go swifties, Taylor Swift's latest album Midnights is out. The singer-songwriter’s 10th studio album is a return to the pop music genre and production from Jack Antonoff, her longtime musical collaborator.

Taylor Swift announced the 13-track “Midnights” two months ago, calling it “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

In this statement about the release of Midnights, she wrote about lying awake many nights in “turmoil and tears” and facing her sadness and inner demons while she revisited 13 midnights from her life.

Taylor Swift on Twitter "Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff. He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER…this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators."

The 13 original tunes on Midnights are glitsy and polished, yet energetic. Lana Del Rey is a featured guest on the track “Snow on the Beach.” Many other exciting names are also mentioned in the credits. The actress Zoë Kravitz, is also listed as one of the songwriters on the track, “Lavender Haze.”

Taylor Swift unleashed Midnights on October22nd and watched it become the most streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history.

"And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 21st, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. Congratulations, @taylorswift13 ♥️," Spotify tweeted on Friday.

"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing," Taylor Swift wrote to her loyal fans as a response to the news on Twitter.