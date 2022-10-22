Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie

Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie Kristine Rosenblatt

Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.

It's an easy way for busy moms to get dinner ready and on the table fast. If you're looking for a new comfort food recipe for the up-coming colder weather months, chicken pot pie is it. This recipe is from the website nobiggie.net

"Shredded chicken from a rotisserie chicken is perfect for this recipe, and such a time saver. Are you a fan of the rotisserie chicken? I totally am! Sometimes I’ll pick up two, shred both of them and then just freeze one. It’s always nice to have on hand, especially for recipes like this.

So here’s the thing…my first attempt with this recipe, the biscuits did not fully cook. The top half did, but the bottom half of the biscuits were still dough-y.

Here’s the solution: pre bake the biscuits on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. It’s helpful to precook the biscuits for half the time and then place them on top of the chicken mixture with the opposite side up to finish baking. This way both sides bake evenly. Because the chicken and veggies are already cooked, it’s just the biscuits that need to bake completely."



Ingredients

1 can Pilsbury Grands Biscuits 8 biscuits

2 tablespoons butter

1 small package frozen veggie mix: carrots, peas, corn and green beans

2 chicken breasts cooked and shredded

1-2 cups chicken broth adapt to your preference

1 can Cream of Chicken Soup regular size

salt and pepper to taste



Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

In a large sauce pan heat the butter on medium heat. Add the veggie mixture to the pan and saute until the veggies are tender, about 5-7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Turn off the heat and add the cooked shredded chicken to the mixture, stirring until the filling is well-combined. If the filling is too thick, stir in extra chicken broth.

On a parchment lined sheet pan bake the biscuits for half of the time listed on the can for a “pre-bake”. Take them out of the oven.

Pour the filling into a buttered 13x9-inch baking dish. Top the filling with the 8 biscuits (partially baked), flip them over top to bottom to unsure even baking on the other side. Bake for an additional 10 minutes, until the biscuits are golden brown and the filling is bubbly. Cool for 5 minutes before serving.