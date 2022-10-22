Interview With Fox Sports NFL Reporter Laura Okmin

Laura Okmin Fox Sports Reporter Keith Sracocic / AP Photo

Laura Okmin has covered the biggest names in the sports world for over thirty years. Speaking with her it was clear her career goals are covering sports and helping women to succeed in sports broadcasting. The Chicago-born Okmin is an accomplished reporter for FOX Sports’ NFL coverage. She also provides analysis for Westwood One’s Thursday Night Football, as well as Monday Night Football and the NFL's Playoff coverage.

Laura Okmin and Odell Beckham Jr. Laura Okmin / Instagram

''Named to Sports Illustrated The Unrelenting, which highlights the most powerful; most influential; and most outstanding women in sports, Okmin has covered the biggest names on the biggest stages. Spanning two decades, some of her work includes over ten Super Bowls, three Olympics, multiple NBA Finals, World Series and All-Star Games'' taken from her biography on the FOX Sports website.

In 2002, Laura Okmin joined FOX Sports Network as a host and reporter. She has held numerous jobs within the FOX family since then. She hosted the FOXSports.com coverage of the 2012 Summer Games in London and the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi. She also hosted three national FSN shows while serving as a reporter for the Orange and Fiesta BCS Bowl Games as well as contributing to the network’s Divisional Playoff coverage as an AFC reporter in the 2018-2019 season.

Laura Okmin with her husband Michael Hagerty Laura Okmin / Instagram

When we spoke, she explained how all her years of hard work and dedication led her to create GALvanize ''it's for women of ALL ages to meet their goals and through hard work, live their dreams.'' On her official website Laura Okmin's vision for GALvanize is clear ''GALvanize gives you the tools to succeed in the world of sports, both in front and behind the camera. Through boot camps, workshops, speaking at schools and personal coaching, GALvanize teaches and mentors women of every age and stage to thrive while turning the so called “competition” into allies.''

Laura Okmin's GALvanize Boot Camp Laura Okmin

She continues ''GALvanize has grown from women who want to be sports broadcasters – to women who are in front of and behind the camera. We have women who are reporters, producers, directors, agents and writers as well as women in public relations, marketing, sports business and so much more. We are every age and stage – ranging from 18 years old to 40’s.

Through boot camps, virtual camps and continued connectivity all year round, we are about building confidence – in ourselves and in each other. We are about knowing your own story while you learn to tell somebody else’s – and we are about SISTERHOOD. GALvanize is an army of over 2-thousand women who continue to change the landscape of sports."