An American Classic: Traditional Southern Fried Chicken Recipe

A Platter of Southern Fried Chicken Brian Woodcock

Like most folks, fried chicken was a favorite in my house growing up. It was always a special treat when mom made fried chicken for dinner. I found this to be the easiest recipe for tasty, crispy, country-style fried chicken.

You can make your own at home in less than an hour simply using a cut-up fryer chicken. This is a simple recipe for traditional southern fried chicken. You can use a stovetop or a deep fryer to make this delicious family favorite.

This recipe is from the Lake Geneva Country Meats website.



INGREDIENTS

1 Chicken (fryer chicken either purchased cut up (recommended) or purchase whole and broken down into pieces)

3 Eggs

2 cups of Flour

1 Tbsp of Kosher Salt

2 tsp of Pepper

1 tsp of Garlic Powder

1 tsp of Paprika

Vegetable Oil

DIRECTIONS

''In a large bowl, beat the eggs. In another bowl, combine the salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika to make a seasoned salt. Add the flour to a third bowl. Prepare the chicken by first seasoning each piece of chicken to your taste with the seasoned salt.''

''Then dip each piece in the egg and drag through the flour until coated well. Fill a large pot or deep fryer half full with oil and heat to 350°F. Place the chicken parts in and fry until dark and crisp. The thighs and legs will take longer to cook – about 15 minutes – than the breast and wings, which will take about 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and let sit for 5 minutes to cool, and enjoy!''

You can adjust the recipe to taste, some prefer a more seasoned fried chicken. If you enjoy it crispier you can add buttermilk beforehand. For this, pour buttermilk mixture into large zip top plastic bag or a large baking dish; soak chicken and toss to coat. Seal it and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, if not longer, you can keep it over night.

