Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Explains Her Love For Song Writing

Publicity shot of Dolly Parton from 1977 RCA Records

Tennessee native Dolly Parton is a celebrated country music artist. Parton is a singer, songwriter, and smart businesswoman. She is also known to be a prolific philanthropist.

Dolly Parton spent years achieving success as a songwriter for several other artists. The ten-time Grammy Award winner made her album debut in 1967 with Hello, I'm Dolly, which led to her success as a singer and songwriter in the coming years. She has written songs for some of the most popular singers in the music industry, including Kenny Rogers, Emmylou Harris, and her God-daughter Miley Cyrus. She even gave singer Whitney Houston one of the biggest songs of her career ''I Will Always Love You.''

She tells the American Songwriter website that of all the many aspects of her career, that songwriting is the most important. “It’s number one,” she responded enthusiastically when asked how important her songwriting was to her career. “I’ve always prided myself as a songwriter more than anything else. That’s not to say it's what I do best. That’s my way of speaking for myself and for life the way I see it. It’s an ability that I have and I’ve always loved being able to express myself.”

“It’s therapy, it's fun and creative. I love getting on a big writing binge. I will stay up a couple of days working on a song and I'll know at the end of those two or three days I’ve created something that was never in the world before. It’s like a feeling of creating, not that the same stories ain’t been told before, but it ain’t been told through my point of view. And it’s my way of relaxing. Songwriting is a hobby and to me; it’s therapy. It’s like mind exercises or something.”

Dolly Parton has won numerous awards in a career that spans six decades including several for songwriting. According to Wikipedia "Parton's music includes Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards. She has had 25 songs reach no. 1 on the Billboard country music charts, a record for a female artist (tied with Reba McEntire). She has 44 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and she has 110 career-charted singles over the past 40 years. She has composed over 3,000 songs, including "I Will Always Love You" (a two-time U.S. country chart-topper, as well as an international pop hit for Whitney Houston), "Jolene", "Coat of Many Colors", and "9 to 5". As an actress, she has starred in films such as 9 to 5 (1980) and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982), for which she earned Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress, as well as Rhinestone (1984), Steel Magnolias (1989), Straight Talk (1992) and Joyful Noise"