New Orleans, LA

The New Orleans Italian Muffuletta Sandwich Remains A Classic, This Traditional Recipe Can't Be Beat

Florence Carmela Paola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229Mu4_0iaKqger00
New Orleans Classic Muffuletta SandwichOlivia Mesquita

Italians know food, and the Muffuletta is a classic Italian sandwich that originated in New Orleans. This famous sandwich originated among Italian immigrants in New Orleans, Louisiana with origins in Sicily. This classic combines a homemade olive salad with layers of thin-sliced Italian cold cuts. 

According to Wikipedia ''The traditional-style muffuletta sandwich consists of a muffuletta loaf split horizontally, covered with layers of marinated muffuletta-style olive salad. It includes salami, ham, Swiss cheese, provolone, and mortadella. The signature olive salad consists of olives diced with celery, cauliflower, and carrot found in a jar of giardiniera. Seasoned with oregano and garlic, covered in olive oil, and allowed to combine for at least 24 hours."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ACiM_0iaKqger00
New Orleans Classic Italian Muffuletta SandwichOlivia Mesquita

This traditional New Orleans Italian Muffuletta recipe is from seriouseats.com

 Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup pitted mixed oil-packed olives
  • 1/2 cup giardiniera (Italian-style pickled vegetable salad, see notes)
  • 1/4 cup chopped roasted red peppers
  • 2 tablespoons parsley leaves
  • 1 tablespoon capers
  • 1 medium garlic clove, minced (about 1 teaspoon)
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 large muffuletta-style roll (see notes)
  • 1/3 pound thinly sliced sweet soppressata (5 1/3 ounces; 151g)
  • 1/3 pound thinly sliced mortadella (5 1/3 ounces; 151g)
  • 1/3 pound thinly sliced capicola (5 1/3 ounces; 151g)
  • 1/3 pound thinly sliced provolone cheese (5 1/3 ounces; 151g)

Directions

Combine olives, giardiniera, peppers, parsley, capers, and garlic in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse to chop until no pieces larger than 1/2 inch remaining. Transfer to a bowl. Add olive oil and vinegar and stir to combine. For best results, let the olive salad rest overnight.

The next day split the muffuletta roll in half and spread each cut surface generously with olive salad including the juices. Layer half of the soppressata on the bottom half of the bun, followed by half of the mortadella, half of the capicola, and half of the provolone.

Repeat layers with remaining meat and cheese. Close sandwiches and press down gently to compress. For best flavor, wrap tightly in paper or plastic and let rest for 1 hour before serving. Cut into triangular wedges. Enjoy!

