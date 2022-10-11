Michael J. Fox And Tracy Pollan: How Their Love Endured His Heroic Battle With Parkinson's Disease

Florence Carmela Paola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5nL6_0iUhvPrA00
Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan in GAP advertisementMichael J. Fox / Instagram

In the 1980's was there a more popular celebrity than Michael J. Fox? He was beloved by millions around the world and was well-known for his work in the mega-hit franchise "Back to the Future" and the hit TV series "Family Ties." But in 1991, away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, he was about the begin the most important fight of his life. 

The Canadian-born actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease when he was only 29 years old. He was newly married to his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, who he met when she played his girlfriend Ellen Reed on "Family Ties," in 1985. Years later they fell in love on the set of the movie ''Bright Lights, Big City'' and married shortly after.  

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJao4_0iUhvPrA00
Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan on the set of Family TiesGETTY IMAGES

According to wikipedia ''In 1998, Fox disclosed his 1991 diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. He subsequently became an advocate for finding a cure and founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 to help fund research. Worsening symptoms forced Fox to reduce his activities and led to his return to television in Spin City when he was still a major movie star. He continued to make guest appearances on television, including recurring roles on the FX comedy-drama Rescue Me (2009) and the CBS legal drama The Good Wife (2010–2016) that garnered him critical acclaim. He voiced the lead roles in the Stuart Little films (1999–2005) and the animated film Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001). His final major role was on the NBC sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show (2013–2014). Fox retired in 2020 due to his declining health.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wtaiz_0iUhvPrA00
Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy PollanFrazer Harrison/ Getty Images

The devoted couple has been married for over 34 years and have four children together. Michael J. Fox reflects on his first conversation about Parkinson's diagnosis with wife Tracy Pollan "So very early in the marriage she got this dumped on her. And the moment that I told her I was realizing was the last time we cried about it together. We haven't cried about Parkinson's since. We've just dealt with it and lived our lives. But we cried about it that first time," Fox recalled to "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson. They were both afraid and knew they were about to enter some uncharted territory, he continued to explain "We didn't know what to expect. We didn't know what would happen. We didn't know. You know, no one could say when it would have more effects. More symptoms than what I had, which was a twitch, twitching pinkie," said Fox. "But they just said it was coming." He started the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research after his diagnosis.


The former Sharon, Connecticut resident is also a Five-time Emmy winning actor and a New York Times Best Selling author. He has written four best-selling books, including his memoir, "No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality," that is out now.


