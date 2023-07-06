Taylor Swift Fans are in Meltdown Mode over 'Eras Tour' Tickets

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PaFd5_0nI4O15f00
Taylor SwiftPhoto byGetty Images

Taylor Swift Fans are in Meltdown Mode over Tickets to her highly successful Eras Tour! Loyal fans who have registered for presale tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras tour in the United Kingdom and in Europe have been patiently waiting to see whether their purchasing of tickets has been successful since Wednesday. It seems though their patience is wearing out. According to Daily Mail "Registrants will be told today if they were selected to receive an 'on-sale code' or whether they have been placed on a waiting list. All registrants will receive an email on Wednesday but as of 2pm fans were still waiting for an email with their access codes - sending hopeful concert-goers into meltdown. 'This is torture!' Taylor Swift fans go into meltdown eagerly awaiting Ticketmaster presale access codes for her UK Eras tour dates - as one hopeful reveals VERY clever queue hack.

"Ticketmaster have not specified a particular time that they will be sent out but times will be staggered to make sure the systems don't get overwhelmed. Last month, the US popstar, 33, announced a series of dates across the UK and Europe, with gigs lined up for Liverpool, London, Glasgow and Cardiff. Anyone who is selected will receive a purchase link and access code via SMS on Wednesday July 12, which is the day before tickets go on sale." Fans waiting for codes took to Twitter to share their nervous anticipation as one wrote: 'Send the emails!!!!'. Another said parodying her Love Story lyrics: 'I've been waiting for you but you never come...'. A third said: 'Ticketmaster really do be out here keeping everyone on an edge of a mental breakdown. Someone else commented: 'This is torture waiting for the ticketmaster email #TaylorSwift #TaylorSwiftErasTour #TheErasTour.''

It has been recently reported that Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' is set to earn a record-breaking $1 billion dollars in sales! She has been globally recognized for her songwriting abilities, musical versatility, artistic reinventions, and influence on the music industry, and in pop culture and she is a prominent cultural figure of the 21st century.

Florence Carmela is an Entertainment Writer, Celebrity Interviewer and TV Contributor on TMZ Live. She's Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast and is a Verified Journalist on Muck Rack.

