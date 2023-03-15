St. Patrick's Day Parades, Parties And Pubs All Over Connecticut

St. Patrick's Day Parade Photo by CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz

With so many St. Patrick’s Day parades, festivals and celebrations around the state this March, it’s easy to see green and join in the fun and take part in all the Celtic traditions throughout Connecticut. There is music, entertainment, and fun along with plenty of good Irish cheer for all!



According to CT Visit "Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Community, the Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade, in Hartford, Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. features many area towns marching in the parade. So you don’t miss any of the festivities, get your seat early on the parade route! One of the state's largest St. Patrick's Day parades, the Milford's will be held on March 11, at 1 p.m. Be Irish for a day by wearing green at the New London St. Patrick's Day Parade, Sunday, March 12, at 1 p.m."



If parades really aren’t your thing can always do a 5K while wearing your greenest running outfit or costume. You can join one of these events, these organized road races are happening throughout the state of Connecticut.



O’Shenanigans 5K, Southington, on March 11th

Courthouse O’Putnam 5K, on March 12th

O’Niantic 5K, on March 18th

O’Hartford 5K, on March 20th

"One of New England's premier Irish events and one of the largest single-day spectator events in Connecticut, the Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade, Sunday, March 13, showcases music and many marchers celebrating the diversity of many cultures. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. on Chapel Street. Gather in Mystic on March 19 for the annual historic Mystic Irish Parade. This celebration of Irish culture features 2,500 participants as well as classic antique cars, high school area bands, and local Scout troops." Taken from the CT Visit website.

Lastly, don't miss out on all the Irish pubs that will be serving your favorite food, drinks, and celebration vibes.

Fairfield County

O’Neill’s Pub, Norwalk

Donovan’s Norwalk

Colony Grill, Fairfield

Tigin Irish Pub, Stamford



Greater Hartford

Vaughn’s Public House, Hartford

Blackstone Irish Pub, Southington

Greater New Haven

Trinity Bar & Restaurant, New Haven

Playwright Irish Pub, Hamden

Duffy’s Tavern, West Haven

Tommy Sullivan's Cafe, Branford

Litchfield Hills

White Horse Country Pub, Washington

Velvet Libations, Wolcott

O’Brien’s Pub, Danbury



For more information check out www.ctvisit.com.