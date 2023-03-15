St. Patrick's Day Parades, Parties And Pubs All Over Connecticut

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPBbx_0lKHnTL300
St. Patrick's Day ParadePhoto byCNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz

With so many St. Patrick’s Day parades, festivals and celebrations around the state this March, it’s easy to see green and join in the fun and take part in all the Celtic traditions throughout Connecticut. There is music, entertainment, and fun along with plenty of good Irish cheer for all!

According to CT Visit "Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Community, the Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade, in Hartford, Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. features many area towns marching in the parade. So you don’t miss any of the festivities, get your seat early on the parade route! One of the state's largest St. Patrick's Day parades, the Milford's will be held on March 11, at 1 p.m. Be Irish for a day by wearing green at the New London St. Patrick's Day Parade, Sunday, March 12, at 1 p.m."

If parades really aren’t your thing can always do a 5K while wearing your greenest running outfit or costume. You can join one of these events, these organized road races are happening throughout the state of Connecticut.

O’Shenanigans 5K, Southington, on March 11th
Courthouse O’Putnam 5K, on March 12th
O’Niantic 5K, on March 18th
O’Hartford 5K, on March 20th

"One of New England's premier Irish events and one of the largest single-day spectator events in Connecticut, the Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade, Sunday, March 13, showcases music and many marchers celebrating the diversity of many cultures. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. on Chapel Street. Gather in Mystic on March 19 for the annual historic Mystic Irish Parade. This celebration of Irish culture features 2,500 participants as well as classic antique cars, high school area bands, and local Scout troops." Taken from the CT Visit website.

Lastly, don't miss out on all the Irish pubs that will be serving your favorite food, drinks, and celebration vibes.

Fairfield County
O’Neill’s Pub, Norwalk
Donovan’s Norwalk
Colony Grill, Fairfield
Tigin Irish Pub, Stamford


Greater Hartford
Vaughn’s Public House, Hartford
Blackstone Irish Pub, Southington

Greater New Haven
Trinity Bar & Restaurant, New Haven
Playwright Irish Pub, Hamden
Duffy’s Tavern, West Haven
Tommy Sullivan's Cafe, Branford

Litchfield Hills
White Horse Country Pub, Washington
Velvet Libations, Wolcott
O’Brien’s Pub, Danbury

For more information check out www.ctvisit.com.

