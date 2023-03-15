Cheesy Tater Tot Breakfast Bake Photo by www.chewoutloud.com

This super-duper Cheesy Tater Tot Casserole is so quick and easy to make, and can be prepared the night before, and it is also incredibly delicious. Your entire family will love this casserole and it will be a favorite for breakfast, lunch or brunch and of course, dinner. This recipe is taken from the Chew Out Loud website.

Ingredients

4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 lb ground breakfast sausage, no casings

2 1/2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded, divided

2 cups whole milk

2 extra large eggs, or 3 large eggs

1/2 tsp black pepper, 1/2 tsp onion powder and pinch of table salt, 1/8 tsp

2 lbs tater tots, frozen

3 TB freshly chopped parsley for garnish

Instructions

Brown Sausage: In a very large skillet, cook sausage on medium high heat, breaking up the meat and browning it. Once cooked through, drain and layer onto the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking pan. Evenly sprinkle 2 cups of the cheese over cooked sausage.

Combine Filling: In a large bowl, hand-whisk together the milk, eggs, pepper, onion powder, and salt. Once mixed, pour evenly over the cheese and sausage in baking dish. Layer top with frozen tater tots. If not baking right away, cover tightly with foil and chill in fridge until the next morning.

Bake: When ready to bake, set oven to 350F with rack on lower middle position. Once oven reaches 350F, place uncovered casserole in oven for about 35 minutes.

Top with additional 1/2 cup cheese, cooked/crumbled bacon, and bake another 5-10 minutes or until sides are bubbling and top is golden brown. Garnish with chopped parsley, let rest at room temp 10 minutes, and serve.