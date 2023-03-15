Selena Gomez Still Working Hard Despite Hailey Bieber Situation

Selena Gomez left) and Hailey Bieber (right) Photo by MATT WINKELMEYER/GETTY; MICHAEL TRAN/AFP VIA GETTY

Superstar Selena Gomez is enjoying a drama-free life amid all the social media drama. She's definitely not letting the Hailey Bieber "situation" get her down nor is she interested in living a "mean girls" scenario. The multi-talented actress and singer has way too much going on in her life.

According to Forbes "The drama began on February 22 when Selena Gomez, who dated Bieber on and off between 2010 and 2018, posted a TikTok joking about how she had accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows. Hours later, Bieber’s wife Hailey — who married Justin in 2018, reportedly just six months after he broke up with Gomez for the final time — posted a screenshot to Instagram of herself FaceTiming with her pal Kylie Jenner, with the screenshot featuring close-ups of both of their eyebrows, which fans perceived as a dig against Gomez.

"On February 23, as fan speculation grew, Jenner and Gomez both denied rumors of a feud; in a TikTok comment, Jenner called accusations she and Bieber attacked Gomez’s eyebrows “a reach,” to which Gomez responded the rumors were “unnecessary” and that she’s a fan of Jenner. The same day, Gomez commented on other videos referencing the drama: She thanked a fan who praised her handling of her breakup with Justin Bieber and his marriage to Hailey, and Gomez wrote “I love you” in response to a fan who criticized “mean girls and nepo babies” for attacking Gomez."

"Because of all the drama that took place on TikTok, Selena Gomez decided to skip the Academy Awards celebrations Sunday. According to Yahoo Finance "Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped out for last night's Vanity Fair Oscars after party, with Justin skipping the red carpet and sneaking in with a blanket. But while the Biebers made their first big event appearance following the viral TikTok commentary on their history with Selena Gomez these past couple weeks, Selena chose to skip all Oscars festivities."



Selena has been filming the third season of her hit murder-mystery comedy "Only Murders in the Building" in New York City. "The Oscars and all its after parties took place in Los Angeles. Selena was last photographed in New York City on Thursday, grabbing dinner with friends at Saint Theo's Italian restaurant. She also took photos with fans in New York City on Saturday."



"While Selena wasn't on any red carpet yesterday, she was active on Instagram and Twitter during the show. She shared the first trailer for Only Murders' upcoming third season. Logistically, it's worth noting that Selena had no Oscar nominations, so she had no reason to take a break from shooting and go out west. And even a nomination doesn't guarantee an appearance."

"During the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where "Only Murders" did receive nominations, Selena and her two co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin didn't attend in person. They instead filmed a sketch for the broadcast to celebrate the ceremony. and their show's inclusion in it."