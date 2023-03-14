Austin Butler: How He Channeled "Elvis" In Biopic

Austin Butler Photo by Getty Images

Austin Butler was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as The King of Rock n' Roll in the biopic, "Elvis" at 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday night. He also won a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA, for the once in a lifetime role.

"Butler began his career on television, first in roles on the Disney Channel and Nickelodeon and later on teen dramas, including recurring parts on The CW's Life Unexpected (2010–2011) and Switched at Birth (2011–2012). He gained recognition for starring in The Carrie Diaries (2013–2014) and The Shannara Chronicles (2016–2017). Butler made his Broadway debut in the 2018 revival of The Iceman Cometh and played Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino's film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)."

"Also in 2019, Butler was cast as Elvis Presley in Elvis, a biographical film about the singer directed by Baz Luhrmann. The film premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where the film received a twelve-minute standing ovation from the audience, the longest at the year's festival.

''Butler's performance received critical acclaim, as well as praise from the Presley family. He described the part as "the most intimidating thing I've ever done. I honestly didn't sleep for about two years," taken from the Wikipedia website.

According to Action News 5 "Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 film “Elvis” has been nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor. The movie also earned Oscar nominations for the following categories: Cinematography, Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, and Sound."

The actor, who sings all the well-known Elvis hits in the film endured months of vocal coaching and dance training before finally perfecting Elvis Presley's legendary swagger for the iconic role.

"I would usually wake up every day around 3 or 4 in the morning with this terror," he said during the Jan. 9 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," adding, "It was just such a daunting thing. I really was just guided by my terror." Among his preparations included listening to compilations of Presley's voice and laugh. He also listened to his songs for hours and worked on his movement to make his portrayal perfect. Singing coaches also helped him with his transformation.



“Elvis” hit theaters Friday, June 24, 2022. And while the biopic centers on the King of Rock n Roll, several other Memphis legends play pivotal roles in the big screen extravaganza: think B.B. King, Little Richard, and Sister Rosetta.