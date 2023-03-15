The Madeleine McCann Case: DNA Has Been Submitted For Forensic Testing

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KuTAX_0lIBSWA900
Julia Wendell (left) who believes she may be the missing Madeleine McCann (right)Photo byInstagram/Alamy

There has been an important update in the Madeleine McCann case. The Polish woman who believes she could be Madeleine McCann has submitted samples for forensic testing. In this major development, Julia Wendell who believes she could be the missing British girl has submitted samples for forensic testing to determine if she is the missing female.

According to NewsNews.com "Julia Faustyna, who also goes by Julia Wendell, has been claiming on Instagram and TikTok that she may be the child – who disappeared from a family holiday in Portugal in 2007 – due to similarities in their age and appearance. She has amassed tens of thousands of followers on both platforms as a result, posting under the handle @iammadeleinemccann."

“If the results come back that she’s British or from that area then we are going to continue our investigation into Madeleine McCann and communicate with the detectives in Portugal,” said Dr Johansson, who relocated Ms. Wendell from Poland to a safe house in the United States after a series of death threats. “We have a lot of evidence right now that shows Julia was definitely trafficked to Poland from another country by an international sex trafficking group."

“We are still conducting an investigation but Julia is definitely not the biological daughter of her parents in Poland.” If Ms Wendell’s ancestry comes from the same region as Madeleine’s parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, Dr Johansson said she will immediately send the DNA sequence to Portuguese investigators for comparison." Ms Wendell – who has said she does not “remember most of my childhood” – previously said that Madeleine’s parents have agreed to a DNA test." This information is from the News.com website.

Madeleine McCann disappeared from her bed in a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on the evening of May 3, 2007 at the age of 3. The Daily Telegraph described the disappearance as "the most heavily reported missing-person case in modern history," according to Wikipedia.

This story is continually changing and will be followed and updated as information comes in.

# Madeleine McCann# Julia Wendell# Investigation# Missing Persons Case# Crime

