The Madeleine McCann Case: DNA Has Been Submitted For Forensic Testing

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KuTAX_0lIBSWA900
Julia Wendell (left) who believes she may be the missing Madeleine McCann (right)Photo byInstagram/Alamy

There has been an important update in the Madeleine McCann case. The Polish woman who believes she could be Madeleine McCann has submitted samples for forensic testing. In this major development, Julia Wendell who believes she could be the missing British girl has submitted samples for forensic testing to determine if she is the missing female.

According to NewsNews.com "Julia Faustyna, who also goes by Julia Wendell, has been claiming on Instagram and TikTok that she may be the child – who disappeared from a family holiday in Portugal in 2007 – due to similarities in their age and appearance. She has amassed tens of thousands of followers on both platforms as a result, posting under the handle @iammadeleinemccann."

“If the results come back that she’s British or from that area then we are going to continue our investigation into Madeleine McCann and communicate with the detectives in Portugal,” said Dr Johansson, who relocated Ms. Wendell from Poland to a safe house in the United States after a series of death threats. “We have a lot of evidence right now that shows Julia was definitely trafficked to Poland from another country by an international sex trafficking group."

“We are still conducting an investigation but Julia is definitely not the biological daughter of her parents in Poland.” If Ms Wendell’s ancestry comes from the same region as Madeleine’s parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, Dr Johansson said she will immediately send the DNA sequence to Portuguese investigators for comparison." Ms Wendell – who has said she does not “remember most of my childhood” – previously said that Madeleine’s parents have agreed to a DNA test." This information is from the News.com website.

Madeleine McCann disappeared from her bed in a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on the evening of May 3, 2007 at the age of 3. The Daily Telegraph described the disappearance as "the most heavily reported missing-person case in modern history," according to Wikipedia.

This story is continually changing and will be followed and updated as information comes in.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Madeleine McCann# Julia Wendell# Investigation# Missing Persons Case# Crime

Comments / 58

Published by

Florence Carmela is an Entertainment Writer and Interviewer. She covers Celebrities in the Media and the latest in Pop Culture, Lifestyle Trends, Culinary Arts and Local News. She is also Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast and is a Verified Journalist on Muck Rack.

Connecticut State
13K followers

More from Florence Carmela

The Young And The Restless Star Eric Braeden Responds To Actress Eva Longoria On Social Media

Actor Eric Braeden slams his former costar Eva Longoria for alleged negative comments against The Young and The Restless and says to the actress on Twitter "You Simply Weren’t Good Enough!"

Read full story
21 comments

Bisquick Cheddar Sausage Bites

Are you looking for a new recipe that you can throw together in no time? Well, these are incredibly tasty, melt in your mouth Bisquick Cheddar Sausage Bites, you won't be able to eat just one. This recipe is super quick, easy and delicious. Bisquick bites are made with sausage, cheese, milk, seasonings and brushed with melted butter.

Read full story
26 comments

UConn Huskies Reach First Sweet 16 In Nine Years

UCONN is baaack! Uconn Huskies reach the first 'Sweet 16' in nine years. Dan Hurley’s words to his players this week resonated not only with his message of strength and will, but with his actions ''Perform as you have, to get to this point'' was the call to glory.

Read full story
16 comments
Hartford, CT

Will There Be A "Sabrina The Teenage Witch" Reboot?

Actress Melissa Joan Hart reunited with her former "Sabrina The Teenage Witch" co-stars at the 90's Con 2023 and spoke about the possibility of a remake of the popular sitcom she helped make so iconic.

Read full story
11 comments

Triple-Layer Chocolate Cheesecake Brownies

I have the perfect dessert for all of you chocolate lovers out there, here's a tempting dessert to satisfy all your chocolate cravings. These Fudge Brownie Cheesecake Squares are a combination of two of my all time favorite desserts. Extra fudgy brownies topped with a creamy cheesecake layer that makes for an extra decadent dessert that no one in your family will be able to resist. Have you ever heard of anything better than a brownie and cheesecake in the same dessert? These brownies will definitely keep you coming back for more.

Read full story
30 comments
Hartford, CT

Amanda Bynes Cancels Appearance At 90s Con Weekend Due To Undisclosed Reasons

There is some disappointing news for fans of Amanda Bynes who were hoping to see her at '90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut this weekend. The actress was scheduled to appear and reunite with her "All That" cast members at the 90s Con event on Saturday, March 18.

Read full story
27 comments

Asian Style Meatballs

These tangy sweet and sour meatballs are super simple and start with a bag of frozen meatballs that are cooked in the crock pot with a simple, 3 ingredient sweet and sour sauce. The perfect main course or party appetizer that always gets rave reviews! This delicious recipe was taken from the Living Well Spending Less website.

Read full story
24 comments
Stratford, CT

Stratford's "Restaurant Week" Returns With Several Participating Restaurants

It's that time of year in the Nutmeg State. Stratford Connecticut’s popular Restaurant Week takes place March 19th – 25th 2023. The list of participating Stratford restaurants are below. These restaurants are teaming up to showcase and celebrate the best of Stratford’s dining scene. The list of restaurants is taken from the official Connecticut Restaurant Week website.

Read full story
10 comments
California State

The Madeleine McCann Case: An American Family Believes Julia Wendell Could Be Their Missing Daughter

An American family has contacted Julia Wendell, 21, who thinks she could be the missing British girl, Madeleine McCann as they now believe she could be their missing daughter. Julia Wendell made headlines after claiming she believes she may be Madeleine McCann, who was nearly 4 years old when she was last seen on a family holiday in Portugal on May, 3, 2007.

Read full story
439 comments

Air Fryer Shrimp

Do you love tender, juicy shrimp? Are you looking for a new and easy recipe for your air fryer? Well, this Healthy Air Fryer Shrimp takes less than 8 minutes to make and turns out perfect every single time. With minimal ingredients and preparation it will quickly be one of your go to dishes!

Read full story
31 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Recovering From Surprise Attack

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen has suffered a head injury after violently assaulted by a teenage boy in an apparent sneak attack at a South Florida hotel. The one-armed musician had been struck and had his head slammed to the ground after being ambushed.

Read full story
46 comments

Is Priscilla Presley Welcomed At Elvis's Graceland Mansion?

It looks like there is more drama for the Presley's and Graceland this week. Rumor has it that Elvis's granddaughter actress Riley Keough locked grandmother Priscilla Presley out of Graceland Mansion.

Read full story
46 comments
Connecticut State

St. Patrick's Day Parades, Parties And Pubs All Over Connecticut

With so many St. Patrick’s Day parades, festivals and celebrations around the state this March, it’s easy to see green and join in the fun and take part in all the Celtic traditions throughout Connecticut. There is music, entertainment, and fun along with plenty of good Irish cheer for all!

Read full story
19 comments

Cheesy Tater-Tot Casserole

This super-duper Cheesy Tater Tot Casserole is so quick and easy to make, and can be prepared the night before, and it is also incredibly delicious. Your entire family will love this casserole and it will be a favorite for breakfast, lunch or brunch and of course, dinner. This recipe is taken from the Chew Out Loud website.

Read full story
38 comments

Selena Gomez Still Working Hard Despite Hailey Bieber Situation

Superstar Selena Gomez is enjoying a drama-free life amid all the social media drama. She's definitely not letting the Hailey Bieber "situation" get her down nor is she interested in living a "mean girls" scenario. The multi-talented actress and singer has way too much going on in her life.

Read full story
17 comments

Austin Butler: How He Channeled "Elvis" In Biopic

Austin Butler was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as The King of Rock n' Roll in the biopic, "Elvis" at 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday night. He also won a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA, for the once in a lifetime role.

Read full story
11 comments

White Chocolate Mousse

So, are you looking for a quick and easy dessert that you can make in only minutes? Well, I have the perfect recipe for you. It doesn’t get much easier than this simple, yet indulgent treat. Only two ingredients and a hand blender. This decadent white chocolate mousse recipe is smooth, rich, creamy and only takes 10 minutes to whip up. Mousse, which originated in the 18th century in France, where the word mousse translates as "froth" “foam,” describes the airy texture of this luxurious “Mousse au chocolat” dessert. This super easy recipe is from The Cookie Rookie website.

Read full story
28 comments

Tom Cruise: Maverick And What Happened At The 95th Academy Awards

Top Gun: Maverick was nominated for Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards but LOST. An even bigger disappointment to the fans of the franchise, that Tom Cruise himself was not even nominated for an Academy Award for Best Lead Actor. It is understandable why he didn't attend. According to Reuters "Actor Tom Cruise, whose starring role in “Top Gun: Maverick” wowed audiences but was overlooked in the best actor category."

Read full story
15 comments
Connecticut State

Bruce Springsteen Postpones Mohegan Sun Arena Performance

Unfortunately "The Boss'' Bruce Springsteen has postponed his long awaited performance at Mohegan Sun Arena this weekend due to an illness. The concert with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band was originally scheduled for this Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 p.m. but due to an undisclosed illness, the show has been postponed. “We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show,” Springsteen shared with fans on his social media.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy