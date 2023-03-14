White Chocolate Mousse Photo by www.thecookierookie.com

So, are you looking for a quick and easy dessert that you can make in only minutes? Well, I have the perfect recipe for you. It doesn’t get much easier than this simple, yet indulgent treat. Only two ingredients and a hand blender. This decadent white chocolate mousse recipe is smooth, rich, creamy and only takes 10 minutes to whip up. Mousse, which originated in the 18th century in France, where the word mousse translates as "froth" “foam,” describes the airy texture of this luxurious “Mousse au chocolat” dessert. This super easy recipe is from The Cookie Rookie website.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups heavy cream, divided

1 cup chopped white chocolate or white chocolate chips

***Mini milk chocolate chips, for topping (optional)

Instructions

In a small saucepan, heat ¾ cup of the cream on medium heat. The cream should get hot and slightly bubbly on the edges, but do not bring it to a boil.

Turn off the heat and add the chocolate. Stir until the chocolate is melted and the cream and chocolate are completely combined. Set aside and allow to cool to room temperature

With a hand mixer, beat the other ¾ cup of cream on high until soft peaks form. Once the chocolate mixture is cool, gently fold it into the whipped cream using a rubber spatula.

Serve cold topped with mini chocolate chips if desired (its yummy that way!).



Toppings (optional)

Mixed berries, whipped cream, nuts, crushed cookies, caramel, butterscotch or chocolate sauce. I love to scoop mine with cinnamon graham crackers...a little different...but tasty!