Bruce Springsteen Postpones Mohegan Sun Arena Performance

Florence Carmela

Bruce Springsteen
Bruce SpringsteenPhoto byCHARLES FOX / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

Unfortunately "The Boss'' Bruce Springsteen has postponed his long awaited performance at Mohegan Sun Arena this weekend due to an illness. The concert with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band was originally scheduled for this Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 p.m. but due to an undisclosed illness, the show has been postponed. “We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show,” Springsteen shared with fans on his social media.

According to the NJ website "This is the second concert in a row that Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed due to an undisclosed illness. The announcement did not disclose if Springsteen, 73, is the band member who is ill." Several members of The E Street Band have missed shows since the group’s 2023 international tour launched Feb. 1. Guitarists Steven Van Zandt and Nils Lofgren, saxophonist Jake Clemons and violinist Soozie Tyrell have all contracted COVID-19 and made speedy recoveries. The band didn’t postpone tour dates in their absence. Springsteen is still scheduled to play Philadelphia on March 16. The 31-date U.S. leg of the tour ends April 14 at the Prudential Center."

From the official Mohegan Sun Arena website "Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band show on Sunday, March 12th 2023 at 7:30pm has been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show."

Florence Carmela is an Entertainment Writer and Interviewer. She covers Celebrities in the Media and the latest in Pop Culture, Lifestyle Trends and Culinary Arts. She is also Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast and is a Verified Journalist on Muck Rack.

