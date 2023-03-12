Corned Beef Sliders (Reuben) Photo by carolynscooking/Instagram

Chances are you will be having some kind of St Patrick’s Day celebration next weekend? If you’re like me, leftover corned beef is a sure thing, and why not, you'll enjoy sandwiches for days! Honestly, I have never tasted anything quite like these corned beef mini sandwiches, until II discovered tthis Cheesy Corned Beef Sliders recipe and I was never a big corned beef fan..until now! Why are these so special? You get gooey Swiss cheese, thinky sliced deli corned beef, tasty dressing and sauerkraut. I do buy my dressing from the store (thousand island) but you can make your own (Russian dressing recipe included). This super tasty recipe is from That Skinny Chick Can Bake.

Ingredients

Sliders:

1 package slider buns (12 count)***I like Hawaiian Rolls :)

1/2 pound sliced corned beef, freshly cut deli version preferred

1 cup sauerkraut, drained

12 slices Swiss cheese (about 8 ounces)

Toppings:

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons poppy seeds

Parmesan, to sprinkle over sandwiches, if desired

Store bought dressing OR homemade Russian dressing:

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 tablespoons ketchup

1 1/2 teaspoons horseradish

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350º.

Make homemade Russian dressing by whisking together mayonnaise, ketchup, horseradish, Worcestershire, and salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Cut slider buns in half horizontally. Place the bottom buns in an oven-safe dish--I did not separate them

Spread dressing on buns. Layer with half the corned beef, half the cheese, the sauerkraut, the rest of the corned beef, and the rest of the cheese. Add the top buns.

Make the butter topping by mixing together all the ingredients. Drizzle over buns. May sprinkle with more Parmesan if desired.

Cover the buns with foil and bake for 30 minutes or until the cheese is melted and sandwiches are heated through. Remove foil and broil for just a minute if desired.

Cut into individual sliders and serve warm.

Notes

Deli corned beef works best as it's cut nice and thin. But if you'd like to use leftover corned beef, just slice it as thin as possible.