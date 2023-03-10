Martha Stewart Talks Writing Her 100th Book And Her Recipe For Cranberry Irish Soda Bread

Martha Stewart Photo by KEVIN SHARKEY

In her latest episode of The Martha Podcast, Martha Stewart shares with guest comedian Chelsea Handler that she is currently working towards a big milestone in the publishing world, her 100th book! "What? 100th? How is that possible?" Handler asked. "Well, because I've had help along the way, but I've been writing books on various subjects all relating to living," Martha said. Martha noted that the writing and curation process is difficult, partly because of the original photography required for her tomes, which contain beautiful images of everything from home design to cakes and pastries. On the podcast, Handler—who is also a published author—shared what her own writing process is like. "My process is I just throw it all down," she says. Handler begins once she gets all of her thoughts on the page, which is when she can refine her work, the comedian explained." Taken from the Martha Stewart website.

Speaking of cookbooks, here is a recipe for the richest, tastiest Irish Soda Bread by the one and only Martha Stewart. This recipe is taken from the Martha Stewart website. I do put dried cranberries in mine, even though Martha Stewart's recipe says raisins. You can use one or the other or try both.

A simple, yet classic recipe by adding an egg, sugar, caraway seeds, and butter to a traditional Irish soda bread recipe, you create a delicious loaf that is very moist with much more flavor, perfect for St. Patrick's Day, a Sunday breakfast or family-style brunch. Using plastic wrap, it can be stored at room temperature until it is completely devoured. Like all Irish soda breads, it also freezes very well.

Ingredients

unsalted butter, cold

2 cups cranberries (craisins or raisins)

1 1/2 scant cups buttermilk

1 large egg

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 large egg yolk

1 tablespoon heavy cream

Instructions

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and caraway seeds until well combined.

Using a pastry cutter or two knives in scissor fashion, cut in butter until the mixture feels like coarse meal. Stir in raisins until evenly distributed.

In a small bowl, whisk together buttermilk, egg, and baking soda until well combined. Pour buttermilk mixture into the flour-and-butter mixture all at once, and stir with a fork until all the liquid is absorbed and the mixture begins to hold together. It should resemble a rough biscuit dough. Using your hands, press the dough into a round, dome-shaped loaf about 8 inches in diameter. Lift the loaf from the bowl, and transfer it to the prepared baking sheet.

In a small bowl, mix the egg yolk and cream together. With a pastry brush, brush the egg wash over the loaf. With a sharp knife or razor, incise a cross, about 1/2 inch deep, into the top of the loaf. Transfer to the oven. Bake, rotating halfway through, until it is deep golden brown and a wooden skewer comes out clean when inserted into the center, about 70 minutes.

Remove from oven, and transfer bread from the baking sheet to a wire rack to cool.