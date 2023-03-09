Classic Irish Apple Cake

Irish Apple Cake Photo by www.taste.com

This Irish Apple Cake (aka Kerry Apple Cake) is a super moist and flavorful dessert. Loaded with tart, crisp apples and crunchy toasted nuts. This dessert would be made throughout the apple harvest season all over Ireland, where every farmhouse family has their very own version of this delectable cake. It’s delicious with or without the traditional custard sauce. This recipe is taken from the Pudge Factor website.

Ingredients

4 tablespoons unsalted butter softened (room temperature)

1 cup (7-ounces) granulated sugar

1 large egg beaten (room temperature)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup (5-ounces) all-purpose flour

2 to 4 granny smith apples peeled, cored, and diced (2 cups) (See Tip 1)

1/2 cup chopped pecans toasted (See Tip 2)

1 Tablespoon Turbinado sugar, optional (See Tip 3)

Tips

The number of apples depends on their size. Cut apples into ¼ to ½ inch pieces.

To toast pecans, place in a preheated 350°F oven for 8 to 10 minutes. Watch carefully.

Turbinado sugar is available under the name Sugar in the Raw.

Custard sauce (optional)

⅓ cup (33 g) granulated sugar

3 large egg yolks

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup (180 mL) whole milk

¾ cup (180 mL) heavy cream

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract or paste



Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F

Generously grease an 8-inch springform pan.

In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.

Add the egg and vanilla; beat on high until creamy.

Add the salt, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon; beat until fully incorporated.

Add the flour; beat on low just until combined. Fold in the apples and pecans.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan. If desired, sprinkle with Turbinado sugar.

Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes or until the cake is lightly browned and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.Remove from oven; let the cake set in the pan for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, remove from pan. Serve warm or at room temperature with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Yield: 8 servings.