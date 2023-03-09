The Madeleine McCann Case: 21 Year Old Polish Woman Julia Wendell Seeking DNA Testing

On the left is Julia Wendell, the Polish woman who claims to be missing girl Madeleine McCann, on the right. Photo by iammadeleinemccan-Instagram/Family of Madeleine McCann

The latest update from Julia Wendell, the young Polish woman who claims she could be British, kidnapped toddler, Madeleine McCann, she and Dr Fia Johansson, have flown to the United States as Julia is requesting DNA tests. Madeleine McCann was three-year-old when she disappeared. She was from Rothley, Leicestershire, England. She went missing in an apartment one night from the Portuguese holiday resort, Praia da Luz on the Algarve in 2007. Her parents Gerry and Kate McCann have been looking for her for over 16 years.

According to Edinburgh Live "Julia Wendell, 21, went viral on Instagram and TikTok after she said that she believed she could be the missing girl who vanished in 2007. Julia stated online that she had the same speck in her eye and the same freckle on her leg as Madeleine."

"While her parents released a statement denying this, Julia has teamed up with medium Dr Fia Johansson who acts as her spokesperson. In the latest string of updates, the pair were seen at an airport after Julia insisted she wanted to do a DNA. "On Monday, Dr Johansson said in the video: "We have a lot to announce and a lot to do,” with Julia adding “Never give up and believe in yourself. Dreams come true”.They followed this with a new update on Tuesday they confirmed that they were in Los Angeles but did not state why, although some suspect it could be to get a DNA test."

"As the Irish Mirror reports, Dr Fia Johansson shared a video of an airport to Instagram, with the caption "thanks for the extra protection USA. I love you USA." In the next story, in which Julia can be seen, it is captioned "welcome to USA Julia, the land of love and dreams."

"A possible reason the pair have travelled to the US is to conduct a DNA test, with one of the multiple stories posted pointing to her mother having blocked her on the phone and reportedly refusing a DNA test. “Okay guys she is now calling her mother to ask her to come and do a DNA test gently and right now, so far she is not answering the phone or texts," Dr Johansson said in a video that appears to have been recorded outside a Polish medical building."

"She then attempts to ring her mother, but the call is blocked. “She blocked her own daughter and she also said to our people she is not going to do any DNA test," Dr Johansson adds. In another video, Fia then revealed that Julia had received threats since going viral and is now 'safe and happy' in the US."

This story is ever changing at the moment, so stay tuned.