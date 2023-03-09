Sherbert Shamrock Shake Photo by ANDREW BUI

This Shamrock Punch recipe adds plenty of Irish cheer to any St. Patrick’s Day celebration! Not only is it super easy to make but with it’s beautiful shamrock green color, this treat makes the perfect centerpiece for all of your St. Paddy’s day festivities AND it's only 3 ingredients. I don’t know if you can even qualify this easy idea as a recipe, but it’s a quick, simple and super tasty.

Green drinks are a pretty much a St. Patrick’s Day tradition and this shamrock punch recipe is simple, delicious, and perfect for a party. Lime Sherbet and GingerAle (or soda) combined to create a fizzy, sweet beverage with plenty of flavor and a fun, shamrock shade.

This simple recipe is taken from A Worthy Read website.

Ingredients

1 2-Liter bottle of Ginger Ale (Sprite can be used as well)

1 quart of Lime Sherbet (you can also mix in Lemon Sherbet)

Whipped Cream (as a garnish)

Directions

Place Lime Sherbert into a punch bowl and pour in Ginger Ale. Add ice cubes if Ginger Ale is not chilled.

Adding alcohol is optional

And boom, you're done! Enjoy!

What Can I Use Instead of Ginger Ale? If you are not a fan of ginger ale, you are more than welcome to use a lemon-lime soda or even club soda. Or, if you want something a little different, reach for sparkling water. It will add some flavor and nice carbonation to the shamrock punch recipe.

You can also make the punch alcoholic if you wish. I have added sparkling wine (or champagne) to mine when I've made it in the past.