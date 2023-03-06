Toasted-Coconut Samoa Cookie Bars

Samoa Sugar Cookie Bars Photo by www.thedomesticrebel.com

Do you love Samoa Girl Scouts Cookies? Well, these buttery shortbread cookie bars are topped with gooey caramel and toasted coconut, then topped with rich chocolate. They taste exactly like the decadent cookies they are inspired by. You may need to make a double batch because like the famous cookies, you can't eat just one.

This recipe was taken from the Life, Love and Sugar website.

SHORTBREAD COOKIE CRUST

1 cup (130g) all purpose flour

1/4 cup (52g) sugar

6 tbsp (84g) butter, diced

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp water, if needed



FOR THE TOPPINGS

2 cups sweetened shredded coconut

2 tbsp water

2 tbsp (28g) butter

25 Kraft Caramels, wrappers removed

9 oz (254g) semi-sweet chocolate chips



IINSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9×9-inch pan with parchment paper, leaving some sticking above the sides of the pan to lift the bars out later.

Add flour, sugar, butter, vanilla extract and water to a bowl and mix on slow until it comes together and forms a ball. You can also use a food processor and pulse the ingredients until they form a ball.

Press dough evenly into the bottom of the pan.

Bake for 15 minutes, or until the edges are lightly browned.

Remove from oven and set aside to cool completely.

Spread coconut onto a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Bake at 350°F for about 5 minutes, or until lightly toasted. Set aside to cool.

When crust is cool, put water, butter and caramels into a medium sized pot on medium heat. Allow everything to melt, stirring often so that the mixture doesn’t boil.

Add about 1 1/2 cups of the toasted coconut and mix together.

Spread caramel mixture evenly over shortbread, pressing it into an even layer.

Sprinkle remaining toasted coconut over the caramel mixture and press into the caramel.

Allow caramel to fully cool, about an hour.

Remove from pan and cut into 16 bars.

Melt about 5 oz of chocolate chips in a small bowl in the microwave, heating in 30 second increments until melted.

Dip the bottoms of each bar into the chocolate, then wipe excess of on the side of the bowl. You don’t want it to be a real thick layer of chocolate, just a light coating. Places bars on parchment paper to dry.

Melt remaining chocolate chips and drizzle it over the tops of the bars.

Allow chocolate to cool and harden.

