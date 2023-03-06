2023 March Madness Predictions: UConn Huskies, Big East Tournament, Alex Karaban And Jordan Hawkins

Alex Karaban Photo by AP Photo/Nick Wass

Connecticut to reign supreme? Well, it definitely looks like the trend is continuing. The UConn fans had a lot of fun cheering at the total expense of Villanova on Saturday as loud, boisterous chanting of “NIT NIT” engulfed the infinite championship contender that tussled about this season. Now they desperately need a 4-for-4 run in New York City to have a shot at March Madness.



According to ESPN "Dan Hurley doesn't need to do the math. His evaluation of a UConn team that from November to the Big East finale has reigned as one of the toughest in the conference is about as good as it gets from the coach.

“We've been pretty elite,” he said. Spoken like a coach who believes his team can win the Big East Tournament. Jordan Hawkins scored 24 points and Alex Karaban had 16 to lead streaking No. 14 Connecticut to a 71-59 win over Villanova on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center."



"The Huskies (24-7, 13-7 Big East) head into the conference tournament at Madison Square Garden winners of five straight and eight of nine. The Huskies stretched the lead to 15 points in the second half and remained alive for a top-three seed in the Big East Tournament. “We were kind of lacking a big-time kind of road win,” Hurley said. “This was, for me, just a big-time road win to win as comfortably as we did against a team that's playing as good as anyone in the league.” The Wildcats (16-15, 10-10) are going to need to win the whole thing if they are going to make the NCAA Tournament under first-year coach Kyle Neptune. “I know it's how a lot of people think,” Neptune said."



"But for the Wildcats, Neptune said, it's only about the next practice, the next game.

The transition from Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright to Neptune has been uneven this season for the Wildcats. The Wildcats were hit with injuries to two key starters — Justin Moore, who tore his right Achilles tendon in the NCAA Tournament, and Cam Whitmore, who broke his right thumb in the preseason, that had the Wildcats stumble to a 2-5 starts.''

Whitmore came back in December and Moore returned in late January and they turned Villanova into instant winners. The Wildcats had won four straight and six of seven until this stumble in the finale at their off-campus home in Philly. Moore led the Wildcats with 17 points and Whitmore had 14.

“We know we're a great team that can do great things," Moore said" Taken from the ESPN website.

The Huskies were founding members of the original Big East Conference in 1979, which became the American Athletic Conference in 2013. In 2020, UConn joined the new Big East Conference, reuniting it with many of the schools against which it played for over three decades in the original Big East. The football team will compete as an FBS independent team. UConn's teams participate in the NCAA's Division I and in the Big East Conference for all sports except football and men's and women's ice hockey. UConn's football team participates in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Taken from the Wikipedia website.