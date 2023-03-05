Elote: Mexican Street Corn Salad

Mexican Street Corn Salad Photo by www.thestayathomechef.com

Are you looking for a new dish, a tasty side dish other than potatoes or rice? This classic Mexican Street Corn Salad is the perfect compliment to any meal anytime of the year.

Known as Elote in Mexico, this dish has a traditional history. Corn originated in Mexico thousands of years ago and has been such a big part of agriculture, cuisine, and culture in Mexico ever since. Corn on the cob is a popular street food in Mexico, which is how Mexican Street Corn got its name, although in Mexico it is known as “elote,” which literally means corn cob. It's colorful and flavorful, topped with crumbled cheese, spices, and herbs.

Ingredients

4 ears of fresh sweet corn OR 16 oz bag frozen fire-roasted corn*

1/2 cup diced red onion

1 jalapeño seeded and diced (about 1 Tablespoon)

2 cloves garlic minced

1/4 cup cotija cheese plus more for topping (feta or parmesan also work)

2 Tablespoons plain Greek yogurt

2 Tablespoons mayonnaise

juice of 1 lime about 2 Tablespoons

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro plus more for topping



Instructions

For grilled corn: Husk ears of corn and preheat grill to medium-high heat. Brush corn ears with olive oil and grill for about 2 minutes per side. Remove from grill and let cool before using a knife to cut the corn kernels off the cob into a bowl.



For frozen corn: Put frozen corn in a colander. Run water over the corn until it’s thawed. Drain well. Or place in a skillet over medium heat and cook until warm.

Add corn kernels, onion, garlic, jalapeño, and cotija cheese to a large bowl. Toss to combine.

In a small bowl whisk together the yogurt, mayo, lime juice, chili powder, paprika, sea salt, pepper and cilantro until combined.



Drizzle dressing over the salad ingredients and toss to combine. Top with additional cilantro and cheese. Serve right away or chill in the fridge until ready to serve. This salad can be served warm or cold. Leftovers will keep in the fridge for 3-4 days.



Notes

Frozen corn: If you can't find frozen fire-roasted corn, you can buy frozen sweet corn and sauté it in a pan with 1 Tablespoon of olive oil for about 10-12 minutes or until corn starts to brown. No need to thaw.

To make this dairy-free: use vegan mayo, plain coconut yogurt and a dairy-free cheese of your choice. I haven't tried it yet, but this hemp parmesan would likely work well!