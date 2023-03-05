Chris Rock Makes History With His Live Netflix Streaming Event

Chris Rock Photo by Craig Sjodin/Getty Images

Saturday, March 4, 2023 was the night Chris Rock made streaming history. The four-time, Emmy winning comedian took to the stage to perform "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage," the first ever LIVE global streaming event for Netflix. This will mark Chris Rock's sixth stand-up comedy special.

According to CNN "A pre-show kicked off with Ronny Chieng live from Los Angeles, where he joked to the crowd, "We could have pretaped this whole thing and nobody would have cared, but we are doing this for a noble cause: To finally try to kill off traditional TV and put it out of it's misery. In fact, if you listen hard you can hear Baby Boomers canceling the last cable subscription packages."

Before that, U2's Bono sang an opening about Rock."



"Arsenio Hall followed Chieng with a joke about how Will Smith is going to get so mad tonight he'll slap the TV off the wall. A series of video cameos aired from Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Woody Harrelson, Ali Wong and Bill Maher, praising Rock and his work." "We all know Chris' live Netflix show is going down tonight (Saturday), and everyone's expecting him to discuss the slap at length for the first time, publicly, on his own terms. The problem ... he's been working out his jokes on this topic for months, and one particular bit he recently did about Will was widely reported this week ... and Twitter ain't feeling it."

"The Baltimore Sun came out with a story about a comedy show Chris did there in mid-February ... where he reportedly touched on the Oscars and said to the crowd, "The other day, I watched 'Emancipation' just so I could watch him getting whipped." Taken from the TMZ website.

According to People "On Saturday night, the comedian performed Netflix's first-ever live broadcast, a comedy special titled Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore. At one point in the show, Rock, 58, addressed the incident when Smith, 54, hit him onstage at last year's Academy Awards ceremony on March 27, 2022, after making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head while presenting an award that night."

"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," he said early in the set, saying he'll try not to "trigger" anyone. "Then, later Rock joked about Snoop Dogg doing commercials, assuring, "I love Snoop, I'm not dissing Snoop," before adding a reference to Smith without naming him, "The last thing I need is another mad rapper, right?" as the crowd applauded. He then added, "No, back to the show," continuing by doing a bit about Meghan Markle."