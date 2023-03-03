Eddie Redmayne And Jessica Chastain Star In The True-Crime Drama "The Good Nurse" Filmed In Connecticut

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Despite the scenic New Jersey setting, Stamford residents will likely spot some familiar locations in Netflix’s latest true-crime film "The Good Nurse," which was filmed for the streaming platform last year. "The Good Nurse" is based on the real-life murders of serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse responsible for poisoning anywhere between 29 and 400 patients over 16 years, and the brave actions of nurse Amy Loughren who helped bring him to justice.

It stars Academy Award-winning actor Eddie Redmayne and Golden Globe winner Jessica Chastain as the world’s most attractive ICU nurses.

According to Slate "Netflix’s The Good Nurse tells the story of how serial killer Charles Cullen was able to abuse his position as a medical worker to murder patients at a succession of hospitals while he remained protected by institutions that were more threatened by possible lawsuits than unnecessary patient deaths. Directed by The Investigation and A War filmmaker Tobias Lindholm, written by 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and based on journalist Charles Graeber’s book of the same name.

“When you’re telling a story about someone who did horrific things, and the families of the victims of those people are still hurting, you feel, in unimaginable ways, a great moral responsibility to tell the story for the right reasons,” Redmayne said in an interview with The Wrap."

Jessica Chastain on her character "You can see how [in] her job, in some sense, she's being taken advantage of,” Chastain said. “And it leaves an opening for Charlie to enter her life. Because she really is someone who's struggling and needs the support of someone to help her survive.” She continues “Where your attention goes, your energy flows,” Chastain added. “And if we’re focusing on violence and darkness and murder, in some sense, that means we’re celebrating it as a society.” Taken from The Wrap website.

"Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne’s careers were, perhaps, always on a collision course. Their similar red-haired, fair-skinned appearances have long been compared. At the 2017 Golden Globes when they presented together, host Jimmy Fallon introduced them by rapping “Chastain and the Redmayne” to the beat of Cypress Hill’s “Insane in the Membrane.” Since meeting at a children’s film festival in Italy years ago, they’ve been friends, too. Even if they’ve occasionally verged on being rivals." Taken from the Indian Express website.



