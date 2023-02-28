Bisquick Very Berry Cobbler

Blackberry Cobbler Photo by www.tasteofhome.com

Here is an easy dessert that can be enjoyed anytime of the year. This Bisquick Berry Cobbler is a dessert consisting of berries, any type of berries you like, as the filling, and is poured into a large baking dish and covered with a Bisquick before being baked. I love using mixed berries in mine; blackberries, blueberries and raspberries, all together, is so good.

Some cobbler recipes, especially in the American South, resemble a thick-crusted, deep-dish pie with both a top and bottom crust. In the United Kingdom, where it originates, consists of stewed fruit "pudding" topped with a number of small rounds of thick, sweet scone pastry, and baked. Common sweet fillings include apple, blackberry, and peach.

Savory versions of cobbler; beef, lamb, or mutton, consist of a casserole filling, sometimes with a simple ring of cobbles around the edge, rather than a complete layer, to aid cooking of the meat. Cheese or herb scones may also be used as a savory topping.

This Easy 4 Ingredient Bisquick Berry Cobbler Recipe is from the Meaningful Mama website.

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups Bisquick

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 cube melted butter 4oz stick

6 cups frozen berries blueberries, raspberries, blackberries or a combo of them all together



Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Combine Bisquick, sugar and melted butter together and stir into a rough crumble.

Place the frozen berries on the bottom of a 9x13 pan.

Next, add the crumble on top of the berries. Bake for 1 hour.

Let it cool for at least 10 minutes after it comes out of the oven.

Toppings

Whipped topping, ice cream, chocolate sauce