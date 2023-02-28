Mini "Friends" Reunion As Courteney Cox Is Given Her Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Photo by Getty

There was a special Friends reunion on Monday night as Courteney Cox was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which was unveiled by her co-stars and real life "Friends" Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. They were among the speakers at the ceremony as they came together to pay tribute to their "sister" Courteney Cox.

According to the Mirror "The actress was hailed as a "really good human and an extraordinary friend" and credited with creating "one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in the history of television" during her time on Friends." Courteney Cox, 58 was hailed as a "really good human and an extraordinary friend" and credited with creating "one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in the history of television" during her time on Friends. The actress was hailed as a "really good human and an extraordinary friend" and credited with creating "one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in the history of television" during her time on Friends."

Speaking at the ceremony, Jennifer, 54, said: "We're very honoured to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, your family, your sisters." She added: "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney and she is responsible for all of that.

"[Courteney] instilled into all of us, into our DNA, to support each other and to love one another, and that actors need to support and love one another, not compete with one another." Those wise, wise words have stayed with me – I learned them as a young 20-something-year-old actor and that really set me on my path as a young woman and being able to create relationships that I cherish to this very day," Jennifer added. Taken from the Mirror website.



