Bryan Adams, Joan Jett And The Blackhearts Coming Back To Connecticut

Bryan Adams and Joan Jett Photo by Chris Jackson, Thos Robinson/Getty Images

The Grammy Award-winning musician Bryan Adams returns to Connecticut this is summer with the legendary Joan Jett and The Blackhearts! The Canadian singer-songwriter, is considered one of the best-selling artists of all time.

He'll be hitting the road with over 26 cities on his North American tour. This summer, Bryan Adams is set to perform at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut! The show will feature all his biggest hits. You can get tickets now for the June performance of these two iconic acts, Bryan Adams, Joan Jett, and The Blackhearts today.

According Mohegan Sun Arena "Bryan Adams is a prolific performer and singer-songwriter from Ontario, Canada. He released his self-titled debut album in 1980. Since then, he has become one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Adams has sold over 75 million records. He has released six number 1 albums and countless number 1 singles. His 1985 single, “Summer of ‘69,” was his best-selling hit during the ‘80s. The song was certified 8x platinum in Australia and triple platinum in the U.K. It also notably peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100."

"In the same year, Adams released his first single to go number in the U.S., “Heaven.” During the ‘90s, Bryan Adam’s fame skyrocketed thanks to hits like “(Everything I Do) I Do it For You.” The 1991 single topped the charts in over 20 countries, including the U.S. and U.K. Moreover, the single later earned multi-platinum certifications in several countries."

"Just when fans thought that Adams was at his peak with his 1991 single, he later released mega hits “Please Forgive Me” and “All for Love” in 1993 and “Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman” in 1995. These singles topped the charts in various countries and were also certified multi-platinum in several territories."

Joan Jett is best known as the leadsinger of her band Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. She is also the founding member.of the Runaways, which recorded and released the hit song "Cherry Bomb".

"With the Blackhearts, Joan Jett is best known for her rendition of the song "I Love Rock 'n Roll" which was a number-one smash hit on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks in 1982. Jett's other notable songs include "Bad Reputation", "Light of Day", "I Hate Myself for Loving You" and her covers of "Crimson and Clover", "Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)" and "Dirty Deeds". Taken from Wikipedia.