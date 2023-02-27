Seafood Chowder Photo by www.kimscravings.com

Here is a bowl of real warmth and goodness, the ultimate comfort food. This is an easy recipe and it is super tasty. This Slow Cooker Seafood Chowder is made with your favorite seafood and vegetables cooked with cream of potato and cream of mushroom soup to create a truly rich and hearty soup. Everything is placed into a slow cooker (crockpot) where you can add all your favorite seafood and vegetables.

I enjoy mine with shrimp, crab (and sometimes clams) but I'll add chunks of lobster too which tastes amazing. I also like too add a can of sweet corn to my chowder as well and it always comes out delicious. So basically, you can add any type of seafood you like and it will come out great. This recipe was taken from the CD Kitchen website.

Ingredients:

1 can (10 ounce size) cream of potato soup

1 can (10 ounce size) cream of mushroom soup

2 1/2 cups milk

4 medium carrots, finely chopped

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 stalks celery, finely chopped

7 ounces canned chopped clams, drained

6 ounces canned shrimp, drained ** I use frozen shrimp

4 ounces imitation crab, flaked

5 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled



Directions:

Combine the cream of potato soup, cream of mushroom soup, and milk into your slow cooker (crock pot) mix together.



Stir in the carrots, potatoes, onion, and celery **I add a can of corn as well.



Cover the crock pot and cook on low for 4-5 hours.



Stir in the clams, shrimp, and crab. Cover and cook on low for 30 more minutes or until the seafood is heated through.



Serve hot. Sprinkle individual servings with the crumbled bacon. Season to taste with salt and pepper if needed.